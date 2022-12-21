ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BREAKING: LSU defensive back target commits to Mississippi State

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl8Zk_0jqP3cRR00

It’s been a great early signing day for the Tigers so far, but they missed one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects on their board when Isaac Smith signed with Mississippi State.

The safety from Itawamba Agricultural (Fulton, Mississippi) received several Crystal Balls from 247Sports for the Tigers, but he had been trending toward Mississippi State in recent days and picked up a prediction for MSU from Steve Wiltfong Wednesday morning. His commitment to the Bulldogs doesn’t come as a major surprise.

Smith is rated as the No. 162 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, and he would have been the third-highest-rated defensive back in LSU’s class.

Still, the Tigers have a fantastic secondary class that includes top-100 safety Javien Toviano. They also have commitments from safeties Ryan Yaites, Michael Daugherty and Kylin Jackson.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ourmshome.com

Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023

STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
BILOXI, MS
LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU Signs Southeastern CB Zy Alexander

Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Zy Alexander has signed with the LSU Tigers, the program announced Friday morning. Alexander joins a transfer portal class with seven total members, providing Brian Kelly’s squad with a seasoned veteran in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La. has had a productive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU not done after first big wave of the early signing period

LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDAM-TV

‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State will have another way to honor their late head football coach Mike Leach as they head to their bowl game in Florida. KLLM Transport Services teamed up with The Decal Guys of Jackson to honor Coach Mike Leach by providing a special wrap of MSU’s equipment truck.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Head coach Zach Arnett Q&A

Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett met with the media following Fall Signing Day, and discussed recruiting, signees, and preparation for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. This is the first of a two-part Q&A with the head coach on early signing…part 2 will be on his bowl, staff, and his team. His comments on Part 1 follow:
STARKVILLE, MS
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
GONZALES, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Regional power supplier nearing critical stage

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
STARKVILLE, MS
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police: Man dead after fight with teen led to stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a Tuesday stabbing that left a 33-year-old man dead. Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Amarillo Street around 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Anthony Jackson, 33, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy