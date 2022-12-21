ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook

For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.

