For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO