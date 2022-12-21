Read full article on original website
Related
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffered ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious, subzero winds this holiday season. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders were stopped by Winter Storm Elliott’s historic blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as minus 40 degrees in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal...
97X
Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0