Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
The ASICS GEL-LYTE III “Recycled Felt” Keeps Sustainability at the Fore
Is continuing to push its GEL-LYTE III model to new heights with a sustainable approach, keeping the environment in mind across its all-new “Recycled Felt” rendition. The 1991 silhouette receives an eye-catching makeover, which boasts uppers injected with waste material held in place by transparent shields. Repurposed felt is highlighted with blended grey and black strands, while outlined brand logos hit the medials, mudguards, heels, and rears in contrasting vibrant hues.
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
Jordan Brand has yet to complete its holiday run of releases and looks at 2023’s roster have already started to steal the show. For fans of the Air Jordan 2 who enjoyed the brand’s heavy emphasis on the 36-year-old silhouette in 2022, next year is shaping up to have another exciting run of colorways. While collaborations on the sneaker have yet to pop up for 2023, both the low and high-top variants have been revealed in new looks courtesy of early pairs and rumors.
Turn Back Time With the adidas Forum 84 High "Team Dark Green"
Despite its prominence throughout the 2020s thus far, the Forum’s true excellence comes from the ’80s. Once a dominating silhouette on the hardwood, the Forum High shined on the court with its stabilizing crisscross strap. Now, it has seen a resurgence in its many variants as a versatile staple in adidas Originals’ footwear lineup.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
In the early half of 2023, Jordan Brand‘s retro lineup is expected to push out a flurry of captivating colorways, one being the Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” which has just surfaced by way of early imagery. The classic colorway is a modernized variation of one of Michael Jordan’s most cherished classics that was introduced in 1988: the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement.”
New Balance 990v2 Gets Covered With Pink and Purple Overlays
New Balance already had momentum on its side before the appointment of Teddy Santis as one of its creative directors, but once the initiatives he helmed started to be released to the public, the brand was lifted to new heights. His trained eye for details and striking color palettes has paid off for the sportswear brand, and he’s poised to deliver more of that energy in 2023.
Official Look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE"
Is slate to bring back the Air Foamposite One for 2023, releasing one of the rarest colorways of Penny Hardaway’s PEs. The shoe was originally debuted in 1997 and is offered in white, metallic silver, black, cobalt bliss and racer blue. color scheme as a nod to his time with the Orlando Magic between 1993 and 1999. The shoe specifically pays homage to the “Home” uniforms, featuring a white Foamposite shell and a black leather upper. The inner bootie, tongue, carbon fiber shank plate and heel are also all highlighted in black. The blue detailing is seen on the insoles and the three-line patter on the heel tab and tongue tab, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a translucent outsole to round out the design.
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"
Looking ahead to next year, early pairs from Jordan Brand have revealed the debut of two new themes. First, it is looking back on OG Air Jordan advertisements with Air Jordan 1 and 2 Low colorways that nod to print ads from the time. Secondly, “Lucky Green” has been spotted on the Air Jordan 1, 2 and now the 3.
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
adidas and Y-3 Reconnect for a Revitalized Version of Their Gazelle Silhouette
And Yohji Yamamoto have just presented two updated versions of their Gazelle silhouette in new black and white colorways. Over recent times, the duo has connected on several footwear collaborations such as the Qasa High and 4D Halo Runner. But, aside from running shoe designs, adidas and Y-3 also dropped the first editions of the Gazelle earlier this year with a large sole unit and Y-3 branding. Now, the new versions of the sneaker include revitalized features which include new mudguards and exposed stitching.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 Craft SE “Photon Dust”
Despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 has been in the limelight over the last year thanks to a mix of compelling new styles and saturation of other silhouettes in the market. Ahead of 2023, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for Michael Jordan appears in a premium “Photon Dust” look.
The Jordan Zion 2 Surfaces in Red Suede
Jordan Brand continues to expand its partnership with NBA superstar Zion Williamson with the release of new 2023 colorways. The Jordan Zion 2 has surfaced in a red suede iteration, set to arrive in the upcoming year. The signature shoe is constructed in a mix of materials including textile mesh...
Starter Taps Into Its Sportswear and Pop Culture Roots for New Sneaker Collection
Love for vintage sportswear continues to surge in streetwear with a growing set of fans on the hunt for nostalgic styles. Sportswear brand Starter has been a leader in retro-inspired athleticwear and is now ushering in a new footwear collection that vintage fans will surely love. One of the hero styles in the range is the LFS 1 sneaker, a model that fully represents the brand’s influential sportswear and pop culture roots.
