Is slate to bring back the Air Foamposite One for 2023, releasing one of the rarest colorways of Penny Hardaway’s PEs. The shoe was originally debuted in 1997 and is offered in white, metallic silver, black, cobalt bliss and racer blue. color scheme as a nod to his time with the Orlando Magic between 1993 and 1999. The shoe specifically pays homage to the “Home” uniforms, featuring a white Foamposite shell and a black leather upper. The inner bootie, tongue, carbon fiber shank plate and heel are also all highlighted in black. The blue detailing is seen on the insoles and the three-line patter on the heel tab and tongue tab, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a translucent outsole to round out the design.

