Adele Sends Megan Thee Stallion a Special Message Following Tory Lanez Conviction
Adele is sending her love to Megan Thee Stallion following Tory Lanez's conviction. The "Someone Like You" singer took some time out of Friday's Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele, and told a story about someone once asking her why she doesn't have backup dancers. The story offered Adele the opportunity to recall how MTS danced to the British singer's "Water Under the Bridge." The crowd erupted in cheers, and that led the 34-year-old singer to give Megan a special shout out.
Diddy Shares First Picture of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs
Diddy’s newborn daughter has made her Instagram debut! In a sweet family photo, shared on Christmas Day, the 53-year-old rapper’s baby girl, Love Sean Combs, posed with her father and siblings. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," Diddy captioned the picture. In the photo, the...
Did Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Propose on Christmas? -- See the Massive Diamond Ring!
It appears as though Cher has had a VERY merry Christmas! The iconic singer and actress took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of a massive diamond ring gifted by her boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards. Cher captioned the photo of the glittering pear-shaped ring, saying, "THERE R NO...
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She's Been Placed on Bed Rest in Pregnancy Update
Heather Rae El Moussa said her doctor has placed her on bed rest following a routine checkup. The Selling Sunset start took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and posted a video in which she also revealed that "unbearable" sciatica pain's the reason why. In the since-expired Story, but captured by Page Six, the 35-year-old luxury real estate agent also said "everything's good" with her and Tarek El Moussa's baby boy.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert 'Much to Be Grateful for' After 'Scary Car Accident' in the Mountains
Derek Hough and fiancée Hayley Erbert revealed they're both OK after getting into a pretty scary car accident that triggered real fear they would slide off a mountain. The couple took to Instagram on Friday and posted a reel of the scary ordeal that they say went down on Dec. 12. According to Erbert, the accident "involved a step hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain." Despite the ordeal, Erbert said there's "so much to be grateful for" given the circumstances.
Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo of Her And Tristan Thompson's Son
Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy is camera ready! On Monday, the Kardashians star gave the world another look at her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-month-old son. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the picture. In the first photo, Khloe holds onto her baby...
