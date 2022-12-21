Ms. Opealean Jacobs Smith was born on August 13, 1924, to the late Thomas and Ora Jones Jacobs in Longview, Texas. For many years, she worked in the retail industry as well as providing in-home childcare for infants and small children. In her spare time, she loved gardening, quilting, spending time with her family, playing spades and dressing up in fashionable clothing especially skirts and jewelry. In her late 70’s, she enrolled in El Centro College where she received her associate degree in Computer Technology in 2006. With a GPA of 3.81, she was also a member of Phi Theta Карpа – Sigma Tau Honor Society, an international organization of high-achieving college students with a 3.5 or higher GPA.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO