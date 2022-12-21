Read full article on original website
Superb Woman: Amber Sims
Amber Sims is the Executive Director of Young Leaders Strong City. She is the former Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at LIFT, and former Communications Coordinator at Texas Rangers. Amber has also been a principal at the Imagining Freedom Institute and a Director of Regional Impact of Leadership for Educational Equity. She studied English with a minor in Political Science at Agnes Scott College after graduation from Mesquite High School. She is a community volunteered and has tutored third grade students in reading and writing to prepare for the STAAR test.
Dwight Bernard Nickerson
Dwight Bernard Nickerson was welcomed into the family on January 6, 1958 to the parentage of Nadine Dye and Scalar V. Langston. As time progressed it was evident that Dwight’s gentle and quite spirit would be a blessing to all persons he encountered. Dwight received his formal education from...
UNT DALLAS CARUTH POLICE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY WITH GOAL TO SAVE LIVES
The Caruth Police Institute (CPI) at The University of North Texas at Dallas has announced a partnership with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State University to provide research-based active shooter training to save lives and protect communities. The UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute CPI...
Superb Woman: Lucy Cain
Lucy Cain is a Communications Consultant for LJC & Associates. Previously she was a Resource Coordinator with Meeting )Professionals International, and Corporate Trainer & Coach at AT&T. A graduate of Dallas’ James Madison High School, she attended Fisk University and the tri-lingual (also versed in French and Spanish) multi-talented Ms. Cain is skilled in a number of arenas, She is skilled in event planning, public speaking, public relations, fundraising, social networking, customer service, community outreach, leadership, volunteer management, social media marketing, and more. A born leader, Ms. Cain is highly respected and regarded.
Elected Leadership Supported Masks, Vaccine
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s issuing an executive order earlier this week, reopening Texas, other elected officials are cautioning against a rush to abandon measures that have “proved to be successful in dealing with COVID.”. During a visit to the Fair Park Vaccination Site in Dallas, U.S. Reps. Eddie...
Message from the Dallas Mayor
As 2022 comes to a close, we are wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and peaceful holiday season. Our city has returned stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is because of people like you who make Dallas great. Sending warm wishes and “Big Dallas Energy”...
CORRIE DESHONE WEBB
We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8, KJV. On the morning of December 11, 2022, Corrie Webb gained his wings at the age of 38. On 1/30/1984, a baby boy who will grow...
Obituary of Opealean Jacobs Smith
Ms. Opealean Jacobs Smith was born on August 13, 1924, to the late Thomas and Ora Jones Jacobs in Longview, Texas. For many years, she worked in the retail industry as well as providing in-home childcare for infants and small children. In her spare time, she loved gardening, quilting, spending time with her family, playing spades and dressing up in fashionable clothing especially skirts and jewelry. In her late 70’s, she enrolled in El Centro College where she received her associate degree in Computer Technology in 2006. With a GPA of 3.81, she was also a member of Phi Theta Карpа – Sigma Tau Honor Society, an international organization of high-achieving college students with a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Reaction to Dean Trial Painful for Many Blacks
For some African American parents and professionals, the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was too much – excessive news coverage, an outpouring of gory details and lengthy deliberations over sentencing. So, they ignored the real-life drama played out this week in a Fort Worth courtroom:...
Obituary of Bobbie Nell Glover
Sold insurance over 20 years for different companies. Mainly Universal Life. Children: Phyliss Morgan, Darwin Caraway, Sontus Deshon Caraway, Panquita Carter. Sisters: Dorothy Holmes, Norma Jean Anderson, Vernice Darbey, Zella Mae Monroe Evans. She leaves:. Husband: John Walter Glover. Children: Marlene Ann Roseman & Cynthia Caraway. 17 grandchildren, 20+ great...
