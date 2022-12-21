Read full article on original website
Related
Something For The Holiday Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Nearly time to wind down. But first, Something For The Weekend and you’re regular selection of popular posts from the past week, albeit a rather shorter one because… well, because someone hasn’t done all his Christmas shopping yet:. A popular preview was for Dark Crisis on Infinite...
Previewing ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #4
“Bernard has been kidnapped and only one person can save him: his boyfriend, Tim Drake! Plus, the Gotham Marina continues to be the target of both political unrest and a string of bizarre crimes. With every part of Tim’s life seemingly ready to explode, can the young sleuth crack the case of his abducted admirer before it’s too late?”
Beware The Power Of The Dark Side: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #9
‘The Vampire Slayer’ remains character-driven to its core, pulling at various emotional strings for every character as Buffy’s life hangs in the balance and Willow’s fate moves ever closer to darkness. Every aspect of this series is in perfect sync as the darkness we feel from characters is reflected within the artwork, helping to ensure that we feel exactly what the characters are in these moments.
Alan Moore Book Club: ‘Illuminations’: “American Light: An Appreciation”
This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The eighth story in Illuminations, “American Light: An Appreciation”, is twenty-seven pages long. It’s a challenging twenty-seven pages but well worth it. Perhaps the most unusual story in the collection so far, it borrows the forms of two genres, neither of them being ‘short story.’ This is a Beat poem in the vein of Allen Ginsberg’s Howl by a fictional and celebrated Beat contemporary, Harmon Belner by name. At the same time, the poem is a melancholy meditation on the life of the Beat literary movement, evoked through a walk through of associated San Francisco streets by the poem’s narrator using a system of ancient Egyptian mythological analogies to lend meaning to the narrator’s journey. The second form that is evoked is that of the academic essay through academic notations. At the bottom of each page, sometimes taking up more than half the page, are copious explanations and analytical deductions of the poem’s lines through the use of footnotes, written by one C. F. Bird.
Villains Overshare In ‘Young Justice: Targets’ #6 Preview
“You’ve witnessed teams across the globe band together in the name of a shared goal—through twists and turns, friendships and betrayals, they have held steady in their goal to rescue Queen Perdita from the foul conspiracy she has been ensnared in. And now, in our final issue, we ask the question…will they succeed? Find out in this dramatic, action-packed, and heart-wrenching finale!”
More Secret Histories Revealed In ‘Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons’ #3 Final Issue Preview
“The third and final chapter of the critically lauded and Eisner-nominated secret history of the Amazons crescendos with the inevitable—an all-out war against the gods. When Zeus discovers the goddesses defied him by creating the Amazons, seemingly nothing can stop his fervor to eliminate their warriors…not even Hera herself. But the Amazons’ numbers have grown, and there is a distinctly and unpredictably human element among their ranks now in Hippolyta and the tribe she leads. Their very fight for existence will alter the course of history itself and bring about one of the greatest protectors the world has ever known.”
‘The Sandman Universe Presents: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #1 Preview
“The Sandman Universe grows as two of its most beloved characters return to the spotlight! Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine have been detectives for decades—and dead best friends even longer. But their investigation into a Thai American girl’s disappearance from her Los Angeles home puts them on a collision course with new and terrifying ghosts that could give even a dead boy nightmares—including a bloodthirsty krasue. Even scarier than the ghosts? Though neither wants to admit it, the boys might be growing apart. And perilously close by to the boys’ adventure, Thessaly the witch finds herself held hostage by dangerous magics—both a threat to her life and an insult to her ego that simply will not go unanswered…
English And Spanish Preview For ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #2
“Jaime Reyes arrives in beautiful Palmera City for a gap year with his tias working at their restaurant. But Jaime’s got another thing on his mind, like who was that mysterious Yellow Beetle, and how are they connected to the Reach message that bombarded his scarab? Can Blue Beetle track down this new scarab, or will this super-heroing bring the full might of the Justice League down on Jaime?”
Have We Been Here Before? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #28
‘Wolverine’ takes a slightly different approach in walking down a heavily traveled road, mostly spinning its proverbial wheels before slightly advancing the overall plotline. The approaching new year could bring something far less rerun-like for the clawed mutant, but all signs are pointing towards the outlook not being good.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animated Shorts Showcase
This year’s World Animation Summit showcased a plethora of animated shorts ranging in style and subject matter. Here’s the list of animated shorts you should look out for in the near future. The visual variety of these shorts is what I would like to see more from feature and TV animation.
‘The Experience’ To Raise Money For Fat Jack’s Comicrypt This Friday
The Experience continues its helpful fundraising with this week’s original art show. This time, the goodwill centers on Philadelphia’s Fat Jack’s Comicrypt, one of the country’s oldest direct market comic book stores. Despite operating in the city (and a few other locations) for nearly 50 years, the pandemic and other economic upsets have put the store on shakier footing. In fact, staff have set up a GoFundMe for those who can lend some support.
Follow The Yellow Brick Road: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #9
‘Strange’ reaches the endgame as the dual Sorcerers Supreme begin a final confrontation with the Blasphemy Cartel which leads them to another deceased former ally as well as the secret behind the Cartel. Every issue of this series has been such a magically engaging experience, with great character depth and moments as well as stunning visuals and vivid colors all structured to maximize the effect of this tale. Truly a must-read series.
DVD Review: ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’ Season 1
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Few people embody that saying more than Recipes for Love and Murder’s Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) — except you can be sure that it would be the most complicated lemonade recipe ever and include ingredients that only an experienced chef would know how to find in a grocery store.
Winter Is Coming: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1067
“Mr. Freeze encounters an Azmer, one of the demonic beings terrorizing Gotham’s villainous underground network, and then Mr. Freeze makes an offer to the Dark Detective that he cannot refuse. Then, the Orgham’s werewolf protector gives Two-Face one more chance to tell him who Batman is. In the backup story, take a stroll inside Two-Face and Harvey Dent’s mind as they try to have a secret conversation outside the listening ears of a mysterious shadow stalking them in this headspace…”
How The Worst Award Show Ever Makes For Essential Reading: Amber Ruffin And Lacey Lamar’s ‘The World Record Book Of Racist Stories’ Reviewed
With season three of The Amber Ruffin Show recently wrapped and the series’ future not yet secure (please renew The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock!), the next few Fridays might be on the bleak side (unless season four is announced, and then Christmas comes early this year). Add to that the news that Late Night with Seth Meyers is airing reruns this week (Ruffin is one of the show’s writers) and it only gets worse (not that time off for the holidays doesn’t make sense, but bah humbug).
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 22 – Have Yourself A Phoenix-y Christmas
Once more with The Comicon Advent Calendar, and we’re getting very very close now… which means some of you might just be getting desperate for last-minute presents. Well, we have The Phoenix as both wonderful Advent delight and answer to those last-minute present problems…. If you didn’t know,...
Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta And Image Comics Announces Grindhouse Horror Fantasy ‘Phantom Road’
Writer Jeff Lemire (The Bone Orchard Mythos, Little Monsters) and artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old Man Whittier) reunite after their Sentient series with new series titled, Phantom Road. The grindhouse horror/fantasy mashup will hit shelves in March 2023 from Image Comics. Lemire spoke...
Heavy Metal Horror: Previewing ‘Black Tape’ #1 From AWA Studios
“Jack King was a rock’n’roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack’s final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.”
Controlling The Situation: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #2
If one’s enemy is also the enemy to another one of your enemies, does that make them somehow your friend? That’s the question that the exiled mutants from Krakoa must ask themselves as they make an uneasy alliance with Sabretooth in order to deal with the threat that is Doctor Barrington and Orchis.
Art For Art’s Sake #188: Merry Blooming Christmas One And All!
Another day, another bit of Christmas for you. All month we’ve been doing our Comicon Advent Calendar for you, but here’s a wonderful wintery grab bag of Christmas comic art for your festive Art For Art’s Sake…. So, settled comfortably in a chair, warm fire going? Pour...
