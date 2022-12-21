This column of posts will deal with the stories in Alan Moore’s new collection Illuminations. Some of these stories are old and some are new. The eighth story in Illuminations, “American Light: An Appreciation”, is twenty-seven pages long. It’s a challenging twenty-seven pages but well worth it. Perhaps the most unusual story in the collection so far, it borrows the forms of two genres, neither of them being ‘short story.’ This is a Beat poem in the vein of Allen Ginsberg’s Howl by a fictional and celebrated Beat contemporary, Harmon Belner by name. At the same time, the poem is a melancholy meditation on the life of the Beat literary movement, evoked through a walk through of associated San Francisco streets by the poem’s narrator using a system of ancient Egyptian mythological analogies to lend meaning to the narrator’s journey. The second form that is evoked is that of the academic essay through academic notations. At the bottom of each page, sometimes taking up more than half the page, are copious explanations and analytical deductions of the poem’s lines through the use of footnotes, written by one C. F. Bird.

