NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum After Beating Rams
Momentum is real, coach Matt LaFleur said after the Packers beat the Rams.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Aaron Rodgers: Both Need Santa
Pro Football Network's Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris talk about the QB matchup of the week between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.
Browns RB Nick Chubb practices, will play Saturday
Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time this week and plans to play against the Saints on Saturday. Chubb (foot) is third in the NFL in rushing (1,252 yards) and third in touchdowns (12) with three weeks left in the 2022 season. The Browns ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), who missed practice for the third consecutive day. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) and head coach Nick Sirianni runs off the field after win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders' Chase Young to make season debut vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, coach Ron Rivera announced. Young, 23, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL and rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in a game on Nov. 14, 2021. He was able to start practicing on Nov. 2. ...
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft
Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns
Christian Watson made a couple rookie mistakes during the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons
Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson's knee to heal. Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn't ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week. The Ravens haven't had a TD pass this month, the last score by air coming from Jackson...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston
Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings
Contrary to how it came across on the Monday night broadcast, the Green Bay Packers' offense meets as a whole throughout the week, coach Matt LaFleur said.
