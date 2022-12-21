NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
Browns RB Nick Chubb practices, will play Saturday

Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time this week and plans to play against the Saints on Saturday. Chubb (foot) is third in the NFL in rushing (1,252 yards) and third in touchdowns (12) with three weeks left in the 2022 season. The Browns ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), who missed practice for the third consecutive day. ...
Commanders' Chase Young to make season debut vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, coach Ron Rivera announced. Young, 23, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL and rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in a game on Nov. 14, 2021. He was able to start practicing on Nov. 2. ...
Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons

Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson's knee to heal. Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn't ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week. The Ravens haven't had a TD pass this month, the last score by air coming from Jackson...
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
