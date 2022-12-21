Read full article on original website
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Gives Away Thousands Of Toys in Times Square NYC
Kodak Black’s generosity sprouted all through NYC this week with a holiday giveaway -- and there's been even more Christmas cheer coming the kids’ way!!!. Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hip … Kodak’s recent trek through Times Square saw 2,000 toys given to underprivileged kids as part of his ongoing charity work.
N.J. sanctuary saved his favorite duck. He just left $100K to the animal refuge.
Long before he lost his battle with leukemia, David Leighty made sure his beloved duckling, Donald, had a good home, at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, an Ocean County animal sanctuary. Now, years later, the animal lover left $100,000 in his will to the organization. When John Bergmann, the director...
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Paterson
Paterson might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Paterson.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
New Jersey Workshop Creates Memories for Black Children With Black Santa
This year, Old Saint Nick is a Black man in the iconic red suit. Mother Talia Young, founder of Black Santa’s Workshop, created a space for children of color to be able to celebrate the holiday by interacting with Black Santa. According to NJ Advance Media, Young opened the...
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and NJ guy Dino Danelli from the Rascals Dead at 78
Dino Danelli had an amazing creative career. He was born in Jersey City to an Italian American family and by the time he was 17 he had played drums for jazz legend Lionel Hampton then took the train south and ended up playing soul, blues and R & B in New Orleans. He found a band that he liked, convinced them to come back to Jersey and played around a bit still searching for the right mix.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night
Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks. Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark. Bryant...
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Last-minute congressional blitz clears bill named for N.J. woman killed by fake Uber driver
Just before going home for Christmas, Congress cleared legislation spurred by the murder of a New Jersey woman that would require a comprehensive study of the ride-sharing industry. The last-minute maneuvering saw the U.S. Senate unanimously pass the measure, known as Sami’s Law, without debate late Thursday night as lawmakers...
