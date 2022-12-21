ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

TMZ.com

Kodak Black Gives Away Thousands Of Toys in Times Square NYC

Kodak Black’s generosity sprouted all through NYC this week with a holiday giveaway -- and there's been even more Christmas cheer coming the kids’ way!!!. Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hip … Kodak’s recent trek through Times Square saw 2,000 toys given to underprivileged kids as part of his ongoing charity work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino

The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

Monster of 2022: Eric Adams

Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and NJ guy Dino Danelli from the Rascals Dead at 78

Dino Danelli had an amazing creative career. He was born in Jersey City to an Italian American family and by the time he was 17 he had played drums for jazz legend Lionel Hampton then took the train south and ended up playing soul, blues and R & B in New Orleans. He found a band that he liked, convinced them to come back to Jersey and played around a bit still searching for the right mix.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
