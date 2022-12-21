ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL free agent Antonio Brown smiles in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Dec 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill (17) and Malik Willis (7) head to the field as the team gets ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
DENVER, CO
Out to finish strong after underwhelming seasons, Rams, Broncos meet

Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., will air on Nickelodeon with all the kid-friendly features one would expect from that network. That's appropriate, because both teams' seasons got slimed a long time before anyone thought about opening presents. Both shared great expectations in September, but neither will consider 2022 a fairy tale in any way. Denver traded for 10-year Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III questionable, Tyler Lockett out

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hand injury, and the Seattle Seahawks are crossing their fingers running back Kenneth Walker III can play. Walker is officially questionable with ankle and back injuries. The team's leading rusher with 696 yards and nine touchdowns, Walker failed to top 50 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game last week. The backup to Walker, DeeJay Dallas, was...
SEATTLE, WA
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
LAS VEGAS, NV
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eagles to start QB Gardner Minshew with Hurts hurting

Gardner Minshew gets the start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Dallas with Jalen Hurts requiring more time to heal from a shoulder sprain, head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday morning. "Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be our guy. Gardner worked his butt off to be ready for this opportunity against a really good football team. He had a great practice (Wednesday) and I think you guys have all heard how good a practice he had, lots of energy out there....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tellico Village, TN
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

