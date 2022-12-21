NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Dec 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill (17) and Malik Willis (7) head to the field as the team gets ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) and head coach Nick Sirianni runs off the field after win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Out to finish strong after underwhelming seasons, Rams, Broncos meet
Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., will air on Nickelodeon with all the kid-friendly features one would expect from that network. That's appropriate, because both teams' seasons got slimed a long time before anyone thought about opening presents. Both shared great expectations in September, but neither will consider 2022 a fairy tale in any way. Denver traded for 10-year Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III questionable, Tyler Lockett out
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hand injury, and the Seattle Seahawks are crossing their fingers running back Kenneth Walker III can play. Walker is officially questionable with ankle and back injuries. The team's leading rusher with 696 yards and nine touchdowns, Walker failed to top 50 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game last week. The backup to Walker, DeeJay Dallas, was...
Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters
The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston
Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns
Christian Watson made a couple rookie mistakes during the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Eagles to start QB Gardner Minshew with Hurts hurting
Gardner Minshew gets the start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Dallas with Jalen Hurts requiring more time to heal from a shoulder sprain, head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday morning. "Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be our guy. Gardner worked his butt off to be ready for this opportunity against a really good football team. He had a great practice (Wednesday) and I think you guys have all heard how good a practice he had, lots of energy out there....
Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
513
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0