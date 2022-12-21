Charlamagne Tha God has been sued by a woman about an alleged sexual assault she says he committed against her 21 years ago in 2001. Michael Weinsten, the attorney representing Charlamagne has since responded, saying in a statement: “We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was ‘not ethical’ to do so.”

