Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Asaundra Gentry’s passion for educating children spans from Detroit to Atlanta
It takes a special calling and a good deal of patience to help raise a generation of children. For Asaundra Gentry, it’s just another day in the office. A teacher for Clayton County Public Schools in metro Atlanta, Gentry attacks the challenge of directing young students on the path of realizing their highest potential. A Detroit native, Gentry received a bachelor of ccience degree in psychology from the University of West Georgia and a master of arts in special education from Georgia State University.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
Maya Hightower shares what Witherite Law Group is doing for nonprofits
Maya Hightower is the community relations director at Witherite Law Group. As a community relations director, Hightower works with nonprofits and schools in areas where personal injury clients in underserved communities in Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago reside. She establishes and maintains relationships within those communities to provide the resources, basic essentials, and support needed to serve clients year after year.
Mayor Andre Dickens awards proclamation to Ebony Austin at 3rd annual toy drive
Mayor Andre Dickens attended the 3rd annual toy drive presented by the restaurateur Ebony Austin owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill at the Cascade Skating Rink. Over 3,000 families registered to show up to receive toys for their children; and the line stretched nearly a mile. Guests were greeted by...
Shaq-A-Claus drops over 3,000 toys to Georgia city for Christmas
The city of East Point was excited when Shaq-A-Claus (Shaquille O’Neal) dropped off over 3,000 toys for over 500 families to spread holiday cheer. It was a fantastic sight; hundreds of people gathered around to watch as Santa Shaq delivered presents to children of all ages. It was an extraordinary event that will continue to be a season highlight for underserved communities across the nation.
US Army veteran Sonja Stribling turns life experiences into strategy
Sonja Stribling, a retired major in the United States Army who served for 21 years, the life and business coach demands respect every time she walks into a room. “Good evening, women of power,” Stribling told fellow honorees at the Atlanta Sisters with Superpowers event on Oct. 13. “If you did not come from a wealthy family, make sure a wealthy family comes from you.”
Producer Drumma Boy explains what makes Atlanta, Memphis hip-hop scene special
Drumma Boy wants to see everyone win. The super producer from Memphis, Tennessee, is excited to see his hometown continue its mainstream dominance in hip-hop, but also still respects Atlanta, both cities he’s played a large role in keeping in the conversation for top rap city. Through the years, he’s worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame.
AUC music director Ezra Haugabrooks’ mission is pushing Black musicians forward
Ezra Haugabrooks is now in his fourth year as the Atlanta University Center Symphony Orchestra conductor, and he has a vision to continue to push Black musicians forward. On Dec. 17 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College, Haugabrooks led an ensemble composed of multiple local high school talent who sight-read music for the AREA Atlanta winter dance recital. He had to use high schoolers because the college students were in different states on Christmas break.
TIDAL highlights the 4 Atlanta artists to look out for in riveting showcase
IDAL hosted a show featuring four of the music industry’s biggest rising artists at Vinyl at Center Stage in Atlanta on Dec. 19. The concert was a part of the streaming service’s rising series. The show featured Lunar Vacation, Sakura, SwaVay and Tom The Mail Man. Sakura opened...
Georgia man gets life sentence for killing ex-girlfriend
On Dec. 19, a 22-year-old Georgia man received a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend during a Fourth of July get together in 2021. Raphael Kelly pleaded guilty to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He admitted to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Laci Moss, after they got into a fight at the gathering.
Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper
Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
What ‘Wild ‘n Out’ cast member Thatboyfunny learned from Nick Cannon
Thatboyfunny has gone from Instagram skits to rapper and “Wild ‘n Out” cast member within a handful of years. A Florida native now residing in Atlanta, the comedian spoke to rolling out about his career while at an event celebrating super producer, artist and label executive ATL Jacob.
Lil Meech powers the ‘BMF’ season 2 premiere
Actor Lil Meech lit up the movie theater like neon when he donned his audacious outfit for the season two premiere of “BMF” mini national tour that stopped in Atlanta. The 22-year-old Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrious Flenory Jr., was joined at the proceedings in the ATL with co-star Da’Vinchi who plays Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr.’s brother Terry Flenory. Also on the scene were the likes of Lil’ Zane, Laila Pruitt, Rashal James, Rashan Ali, Brandee Evans, Toccara Jones, Woody McClain, Erica Dixon and others.
Plaintiffs challenging Kansas’ congressional district boundaries file appeal to US Supreme Court
On November 23, 2022, the plaintiffs in Alonzo v. Schwab filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS). The petition—which asks SCOTUS to hear the case— challenges the Kansas Supreme Court’s May 2022 decision upholding that state’s congressional redistricting plan.
Woman claims Charlamagne Tha God assaulted her 21 years ago
Charlamagne Tha God has been sued by a woman about an alleged sexual assault she says he committed against her 21 years ago in 2001. Michael Weinsten, the attorney representing Charlamagne has since responded, saying in a statement: “We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was ‘not ethical’ to do so.”
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0