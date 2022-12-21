WINSTON COUNTY - On one of the coldest days in recent memory, Cullman Electric customers are being asked to voluntarily conserve energy. Cullman Electric, which purchases electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority, is asking customers through social media to voluntarily conserve energy, noting that TVA has asked the cooperative today to reduce its usage by 5 percent. TVA has asked all of its providers to reduce their energy usage or initiate rolling blackouts due to the extremely high demand on the grid due to the bone-chilling cold temperatures, exasperated by winds that makes it feel below zero at times, something that rarely happens in Alabama.

