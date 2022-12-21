ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles

Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places

If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Rare wind-chill alert issued ahead of flash freeze. Latest storm forecast, wind and flood warnings.

LATEST UPDATES: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service is warning drivers about the potential for icy roads, power outages and “dangerously cold wind-chill” readings as a powerful winter storm will soon enter its next phase, causing winds to ramp up Thursday night and temperatures to take a massive plunge across New Jersey during the day on Friday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Whale washes up on beach in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A whale washed ashore on the beach in Atlantic City Friday.Images showed the whale on the beach near the Tropicana casino.Environmental workers took samples of the whale and recommended burying it in the sand.Earlier this month, a beached whale was spotted in Strathmere, Cape May County.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ

We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
