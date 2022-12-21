Read full article on original website
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
N.J. sanctuary saved his favorite duck. He just left $100K to the animal refuge.
Long before he lost his battle with leukemia, David Leighty made sure his beloved duckling, Donald, had a good home, at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, an Ocean County animal sanctuary. Now, years later, the animal lover left $100,000 in his will to the organization. When John Bergmann, the director...
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
N.J. weather: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend.
A wild weather day is in the forecast for Friday with rain, coastal flooding, fierce wind gusts up to 60 mph and a cold front that will hit New Jersey like an Arctic freight train with the potential for a dangerous flash freeze on roads and bitter cold temperatures for Christmas weekend.
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places
If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
Tenants in N.J. public housing complex report broken radiators and boilers ahead of deep freeze
Tenants in the notoriously troubled Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex in Atlantic City are heading into what is expected to be the area’s coldest Christmas in about 30 years without reliable heat or hot water, residents and advocates say. Residents have been reporting frequent heat and hot water...
N.J. weather: Rare wind-chill alert issued ahead of flash freeze. Latest storm forecast, wind and flood warnings.
LATEST UPDATES: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service is warning drivers about the potential for icy roads, power outages and “dangerously cold wind-chill” readings as a powerful winter storm will soon enter its next phase, causing winds to ramp up Thursday night and temperatures to take a massive plunge across New Jersey during the day on Friday.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
Whale washes up on beach in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A whale washed ashore on the beach in Atlantic City Friday.Images showed the whale on the beach near the Tropicana casino.Environmental workers took samples of the whale and recommended burying it in the sand.Earlier this month, a beached whale was spotted in Strathmere, Cape May County.
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
NRA Affiliate, Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Files Lawsuit Against New Jersey’s New Gun Law
December 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A New Jersey affiliate of the National Rifle Association, Association of New Jersey Rifle &…
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
