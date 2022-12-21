Read full article on original website
Ulefone Power Armor 18 & 19 launching January 9 with special offers
Ulefone will launch its new rugged smartphones with large batteries in early January. The Ulefone Power Armor 18 and 19 will launch on January 9, with special, early-bird offers. What are these special offers? Well, there are two of them, actually. One is a lower price tag, and the other,...
The Steam Deck bares all with this transparent shell
The Steam Deck looks great fresh out of the box, but if you’ve ever wanted to see what makes it tick at all times, then this transparent shell from JSAUX is potentially a must-have item. If you’re a Steam Deck owner then you may know JSAUX from their handful of Steam Deck accessories. Most notably the Steam Deck dock that was released before the official one from Valve.
Samsung may be having heating issues with Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is dropping Exynos processors from its flagship phones and going all-in on Snapdragon solutions next year. The Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. It is the company’s strategy to address performance, battery efficiency, and thermal issues with its recent flagships, particularly those powered by Exynos solutions. Moreover, the Korean behemoth is opting for a special “overclocked” version of the new Qualcomm chipset. This should in theory mean faster overall performance than phones using the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But things are still not looking promising for Samsung.
These will be the signature colors of the Galaxy S23 trio
With the official launch reportedly slated for February 1, 2023, Samsung may have finalized everything for the Galaxy S23 series by now. Design, specs, colors, and everything else. Perhaps it may have already begun mass production of the handsets. While leaks have revealed the design and key specs of the upcoming Galaxy flagships, not much has been heard regarding their colorways. Samsung-focused publication SamMobile has now exclusively shared information about the signature colors of the Galaxy S23 trio.
Mobvoi is adding a subscription to access new smartwatch features
Mobvoi, one of the most affordable brands in smartwatches, is going to start adding a subscription fee for access to new features. Mobvoi announced the new subscription in a tweet on its official page (spotted by 9To5Google), officially calling it the VIP Service, and with the subscription users will be able to get more insight into various wellness metrics and data.
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
XGIMI Aura UST Projector Review: Bringing the theater to your home
The XGIMI Aura ultra-short throw projector is one of the best value UST projectors on the market. It's simple, and inexpensive for what it is. XGIMI sent over the Aura projector for us to review. We’ve been using it for about 6 weeks before writing this review. The XGIMI...
Samsung to invest in 'half-cut" OLED panels for Apple iPads
Samsung Display has reportedly postponed its Gen 8 “full-cut” OLED plans. According to the Korean media, the company is prioritizing the development of “half-cut” OLED panels for future Apple iPads. The first-ever iPad with an OLED display is rumored to arrive in 2024. We reported earlier...
Doogee V30, S99 & T20 are now available to purchase
Doogee has just announced that three of its new devices are now available. The Doogee V30, S99, and T20 are available to purchase just in time for the holidays. Best of all, they’re available at a discount. All three devices are available from both AliExpress and DoogeeMall, but the...
OnePlus 11 shown in both color variants yet again
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in both color variants yet again. This time around, the image comes from Ishan Agarwal, a well-known tipster. He says this is an “official look” at the device. That kind of suggests he picked the image up from an official source, but he doesn’t share any more details.
New update for Galaxy A33 5G adds Maintenance Mode
Samsung may have already updated dozens of Galaxy smartphones to the December security patch, but not all devices get the same treatment. Depending on various factors, the company prioritizes some models over others. The Galaxy A33 5G, for example, is only eligible for quarterly security updates and finally making the jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. But there’s a nice little perk here. The mid-range smartphone is getting Samsung’s Maintenance Mode with this update.
Samsung cuts down Galaxy A23 5G production due to "major problem"
Samsung has drastically cut down the production of the Galaxy A23 5G just a few months after its release. The company reportedly discovered a major problem in the phone that caused several components to function poorly. While the problem has been solved, it no longer wants to proceed with the initial sales target for the affordable 5G smartphone.
OPPO Find N2 review: the best foldable hardware out there
The OPPO Find N2 has the best form factor of any foldable smartphone in the market. OPPO supplied us with a review unit of the OPPO Find N2, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
This is what Motorola's budget Moto E13 will look like
A new leak is showing us what the budget Moto E13 handset will look like. Motorola is planning to announce this smartphone in the near future. It recently appeared on Geekbench, and now we get to see what it will look like. Leak reveals what the Motorola Moto E13 will...
Pixel's Personal Safety app is making it to more devices
The Personal Safety app is an extremely useful tool if you are a health and safety-conscious Pixel user. However, this app is no longer limited to only Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app is making its way to more devices. If you have a Pixel phone and you prioritize your...
Entire Galaxy S23 lineup will get the "special" Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Much to the joy of Samsung fans, the company is finally ditching its in-house Exynos processors and equipping the Galaxy S23 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally. Moreover, it is going for a higher-clocked version of the new Qualcomm chipset. And, if you had any doubts that this special chipset will be limited to the Ultra mode, it won’t. As confirmed by a recent Geekbench entry, the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will get an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, no matter where you buy the phone.
Best Estate Planning Android apps – 2022
Estate planning is not an easy step, but it’s a smart step to make. There is no specific time to do it, really, but people usually go for it when they don’t feel well, or something similar to that. Estate planning is also not an easy process in general. On one hand, organizing your asset base in the event of incapacitation or death is bad enough, but the process itself can be quite cumbersome. In order to try and help you out with that, we’ve dug around the Play Store to try and find the best estate planning apps available.
Galaxy A54 5G joins Galaxy S23 in certification race
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a step closer to its launch. The upcoming premium mid-ranger recently picked up the Bluetooth SIG certification on its way to the official unveiling. The device should break cover in March next year, shortly after the Galaxy S23 series hits the market. The Galaxy...
How to change the font size in Android
Being able to properly read the text that’s on your screen is extremely important, especially if you have trouble seeing. Our phones come with a standard font size applied out of the box, but that might now always be the best. So, this is why you might want to know how to change the font size on your Android phone.
The Instant Vortex Plus XL is an incredible air fryer at an incredible sale price!
In its New Year sale, Amazon currently has the Instant Vortex Plus XL on sale for just $190. Now that is not an all-time low, but it is still $30 off of its regular price. During Black Friday, it was a whole lot cheaper. But we don’t expect to see that price again before Prime Day in June.
