Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.

3 DAYS AGO