R. Kelly’s team may have found the people who leaked his latest album
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. Hours after the album was released, Sony Music said that the album appeared to be a bootleg version. The album was then pulled from Spotify and Apple Music. R. Kelly’s team...
R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage allegedly gives birth to their baby (photo)
Joycelyn Savage, the fiancée of imprisoned singer R. Kelly, announced the arrival of her infant on Instagram. During Kelly’s state trial in Chicago in August 2022, Savage said she and the toppled titan of R&B had gotten engaged and that she was impregnated with the “Step in the Name of Love” crooner’s child.
BET
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says ‘I Admit It’ Album Was Unauthorized
R. Kelly’s lawyer says that the imprisoned singer did not authorize the album uploaded to streaming services on Friday (December 9). In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Bonjean called the project, titled I Admit It, “an unauthorized release of music,” adding that it was “stolen.”
buzzfeednews.com
R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Was Sentenced To One Year In Prison For Lying About A Shooting To Halt The Screening Of The Singer’s Docuseries
R. Kelly’s ex-manager will serve a one-year prison sentence for calling in a shooting threat that stopped the Manhattan screening of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in 2018. Donnell Russell, 47, was sentenced on Monday to one year in federal prison after he told a Manhattan federal judge he...
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
hiphopnc.com
You’ve Got Nerve: Wendy Williams’ Ex Requests More Money From Guardian
Looks like the ex-husband of media powerhouse Wendy Williams is now in the poor house… or so he claims. The Sun reports that Kevin Hunter is looking for court intervention after his alimony checks stopped rolling in. It looks like alimony payments ended in February of this year, and as a result, Kevin is now at risk of losing his home. You know… the one he shares with the long-term mistress that he knocked up.
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Famous New York bishop arrested on fraud and extortion charges
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the pastor who made headlines in July 2022 for being robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a church service that was live-streaming was arrested on Dec. 19 for allegedly defrauding a member of his congregation. Whitehead was charged with two counts of wire fraud,...
'Vulgar, Tasteless And Rude': Cardi B Fights Blogger Tasha K’s Attempt To Have $4 Million Judgment Thrown Out
Cardi B has demanded the $3.8 million judgment she was awarded against blogger Tasha K NOT be overturned, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and her legal team have laid out their argument on why Tasha’s appeal should be denied. As we previously reported, earlier this year, Cardi was awarded millions after a Georgia jury found Tasha liable for defamation.The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her online. In court, Cardi told the judge that the blogger posted videos accusing her of having an STD, having worked as an escort in...
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Outrageous Claims In New Book Allege O.J. Simpson Was Framed By Nicole's Parents
An outrageous new book claims O.J. Simpson was framed for murder by Nicole Brown Simpson's now-deceased parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.Years ago, it was tragically revealed that Brown was stabbed to death in the courtyard at her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994, along with her friend, Ron Goldman. By June 17, police found enough evidence to proceed with charges against Simpson. The famed athlete, who had a history of physically abusing and making death threats toward Brown, was arrested and accused of both killings. Outrage erupted when Simpson was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 1995. The Sealed Envelope:...
iheart.com
Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal
Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
Complex
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Denies He ‘Told on Anybody’
Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is the latest named in the widely criticized YSL case to be reported to have taken a plea deal. Per local reports including this one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quantavious Grier—a.k.a. Unfoonk—entered his negotiated guilty plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and a count of theft by reception of stolen property on Tuesday.
Defense witness gives testimony that backfires badly on Tory Lanez
One of the star witnesses for Tory Lanez’s defense in the criminal trial may have done more harm than good for the beleaguered rapper’s chances of getting exonerated. The defense subpoenaed witness Sean Kelly who testified he was awakened by a loud fracas taking place on his Los Angeles street in the summer of 2020. Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris reportedly argued as they were being driven from a Kylie Jenner party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A.
Lil Wayne's Ex-Personal Chef Files $500k Lawsuit Against Rapper For Wrongful Termination
New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hit with a boiling $500k lawsuit from his former chef for alleged wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking lawsuit comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported details on a different suit filed against the rapper by another ex-employee — his personal assistant, who accused Lil Wayne of assault while onboard his private jet. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, former chef Morghan Medlock accused the I'm On One rapper of wrongful termination after she allegedly had to leave a Las Vegas trip with Wayne early to deal with a family emergency. Along with the accusation...
Verdict reached at Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial
Jurors reached a verdict Monday at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein.Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read.Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul.The allegations involved four women and dated from 2005 to 2013.If convicted on all counts, Weinstein could get a sentence of 60 years to...
If Gov. Newsom’s wife couldn’t convince Weinstein jury, what happens to ‘ordinary’ women?
What did Jennifer Siebel Newsom stand to gain from testifying? Exactly what she did get out of it, which was nothing, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Daily Beast
Donald Trump’s Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Files New Lawsuit Under Adult Survivors Act
E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, brought a new lawsuit against the former president on Thursday—minutes after a new New York statute, the “Adult Survivors Act,” took effect to allow victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. Carroll is seeking an unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, dignity loss and reputation damage caused by Trump, the lawsuit said, according to the Associated Press.
