kscj.com
PART OF I-29 NEAR SIOUX FALLS REOPENED
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
kscj.com
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
siouxfalls.business
Door-to-door, seamless service offers Sioux Falls-based barrel threading to firearms owners
This paid piece is sponsored by Silencer Central. For firearms owners, barrel threading doesn’t get any easier than this. “We try and make it a hassle-free process, no matter where you live throughout the country,” said Lukas VanLaecken, director of supply chain and engineering for Silencer Central. “We...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday. This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways....
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
hubcityradio.com
Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
101.9 KELO-FM
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
kelo.com
SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
kotatv.com
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
