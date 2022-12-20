ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

kscj.com

PART OF I-29 NEAR SIOUX FALLS REOPENED

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN

FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

