In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
Wbaltv.com
Edgewood domestic homicide suspect arrested; sheriff examining how protective order was handled
BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Edgewood. Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, surrendered to authorities around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Hanover, Pennsylvania, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Kisha Blackwell, 46, was shot...
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on December 22 in the unit block of Lerner Court (21236). There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
Aberdeen man charged for burning down 80-year-old woman’s garage
ABERDEEN, MD – State officials have arrested a suspect wanted for setting a fire to an elderly woman’s garage in Abderdeen. Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested an Aberdeen man for intentionally setting a senior resident’s garage on fire in mid-October. Jacob Kyle Hickman, 25, was arrested yesterday after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department. Aberdeen Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to a reported garage fire at 343 Carter Street on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, before 4 a.m. Firefighters responded within minutes and discovered a detached one-car garage on fire The post Aberdeen man charged for burning down 80-year-old woman’s garage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at just after 4 p.m. on Morning Dove Way (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Arriving units found a kitchen stove on fire inside the residence.
Flaming Homeless Man Set On Fire Awoke Neighbors With Screams Before Dying
A homeless man woke neighbors with his screams after being set on fire before he died early Thursday, Dec. 22 in Baltimore, police said.Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, police and fire personnel responded to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire, according to …
Nottingham MD
First responder, civilian seriously injured in Middle River crash
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Two people were injured in a crash in Middle River on Thursday evening. The two-vehicle accident was reported at just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Middle River Road at Pawnee Road. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a first responder and a civilian were...
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
Wbaltv.com
Suspect arrested after Edgewood woman fatally shot in her driveway
EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies arrested a suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell was shot by 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson. Deputies said they believe Wise shot Blackwell in her own driveway.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing four, receives life sentence
BALTIMORE — A Harford County woman convicted of setting a town home on fire, killing four people, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Bobbie Sue Hodge was convicted of setting a deadly fire to a three-story Edgewood house along Simons Ct. back on May 9, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.Three people on the top floor did not survive. The victims were Ernest Lee, Dionne Hill and Kimberly Shupe. Another third-floor resident jumped from a window to escape and suffered broken bones. A fourth victim, Mary Kennedy, was rescued by firefighters from the second floor. Fire officials reported at the time that she suffered burns...
Nottingham MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy
BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
'Road rage suspect' located after alleged encounter near Arundel Mills Mall
In the midst of holiday shopping season, a female motorist points a gun at a man and his teenage daughter near Arundel Mills Mall.
Final Cross-Country Coke Dealing Co-Conspirator In Harford County Gets Prison Time
The final co-conspirator in a Harford County drug ring that imported at least a kilogram of compressed cocaine into Maryland has been sentenced to decades behind bars, federal officials announced. Aberdeen resident Che Daron Durbin, 44, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of...
foxbaltimore.com
School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
