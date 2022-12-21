Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Athena Names Her All Time Favorite Match
AEW star Athena was the featured guest on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. The 15-year veteran discussed a plethora of topics related to her lengthy career, including what she considers to be her personal favorite match that she ever competed in. Athena said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):. “My...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For Several Interesting Trademarks
On December 23, WWE filed to trademark five inspiring phrases. They filed for the following terms with USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The descriptions for the terms state that they will be used for general pro wrestling and sports...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Released From Jail, Wants His Parents Arrested
Over the weekend, WWE posted a video of Dominik Mysterio being ‘arrested’ after he and Rhea Ripley were involved in an ‘altercation’ with Dom’s mother and father at his grandfather’s home on Christmas Eve. Of course, this is all storyline-related. After a successful #FreeDom...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Addresses His Absence From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH
As previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com, several top Superstars failed to make it to Monday night’s WWE RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena due to travel issues. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were supposed to headline the WWE Holiday Tour event in Columbus. However, travel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Declares He Is Coming For Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title In 2023
At the WWE TLC 2009 pay-per-view event, Drew McIntyre defeated John Morrison to win the WWE Intercontinental Title, his first championship in WWE. After a 161-day title reign, McIntyre dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Kofi Kingston. This week’s “Absolute Best Of 2022” edition of RAW featured a snippet from McIntyre...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE VP Mike Mansury On Talking Smack
Former WWE Global Television Production Vice President Mike Mansury recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed a variety of topics related to his time with WWE. One subject broached was Talking Smack, the weekly post-SmackDown talk show that Mansury had a hand in, which debuted in 2016.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Apollo Crews Welcomes William Regal’s NXT Return
WWE Superstar Apollo Crews was recently interviewed by Metro to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Crews talked about how excited he is to see William Regal return to NXT, and what Regal can bring to the table for NXT talents. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
