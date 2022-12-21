Read full article on original website
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
WWE Files For Several Interesting Trademarks
On December 23, WWE filed to trademark five inspiring phrases. They filed for the following terms with USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The descriptions for the terms state that they will be used for general pro wrestling and sports...
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
Dominik Mysterio Released From Jail, Wants His Parents Arrested
Over the weekend, WWE posted a video of Dominik Mysterio being ‘arrested’ after he and Rhea Ripley were involved in an ‘altercation’ with Dom’s mother and father at his grandfather’s home on Christmas Eve. Of course, this is all storyline-related. After a successful #FreeDom...
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Seth Rollins Addresses His Absence From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH
As previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com, several top Superstars failed to make it to Monday night’s WWE RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena due to travel issues. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were supposed to headline the WWE Holiday Tour event in Columbus. However, travel...
Drew McIntyre Declares He Is Coming For Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title In 2023
At the WWE TLC 2009 pay-per-view event, Drew McIntyre defeated John Morrison to win the WWE Intercontinental Title, his first championship in WWE. After a 161-day title reign, McIntyre dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Kofi Kingston. This week’s “Absolute Best Of 2022” edition of RAW featured a snippet from McIntyre...
Jim Ross Discusses Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling In 2003, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on being reluctant to give part-time deals during his time in WWE, Goldberg being bitter towards the business in 2003, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
Several Superstars Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW Brand Event In Columbus, OH
On Monday, WWE held a RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio as part of their ongoing Holiday Tour. According to a report from Pwinsider, several top Superstars missed the live event due to travel issues. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss failed to make it to the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Athena Names Her All Time Favorite Match
AEW star Athena was the featured guest on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. The 15-year veteran discussed a plethora of topics related to her lengthy career, including what she considers to be her personal favorite match that she ever competed in. Athena said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):. “My...
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
New Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Tom & Mark Billington vs. Bomaye Fight Club has been announced for MLW Blood & Thunder. Major League Wrestling sent out the following press release to hype the match earlier today:. Tom & Mark Billington vs. Bomaye Fight Club signed for MLW Blood & Thunder. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling...
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
Former WWE VP Mike Mansury On Talking Smack
Former WWE Global Television Production Vice President Mike Mansury recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed a variety of topics related to his time with WWE. One subject broached was Talking Smack, the weekly post-SmackDown talk show that Mansury had a hand in, which debuted in 2016.
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill On Twitter
On January 5, 2022, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. The Jamaican wrestler has successfully defended the title 45 times to date and is yet to suffer her first loss in AEW. A Twitter user asked Cargill which non-AEW female wrestler she would like...
