Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars unveils the AB2.6 series, bringing bolt-on builds and a choice of fixed, Floyd Rose and EverTune bridges
Capping off a stellar 2022 – which has seen everything from new signature models for Marzi Montazeri, Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto and The Haunted's Jonas Björler to a selection of new electric guitars with roasted maple necks and fanned frets – Solar Guitars has added a slew of new models to its Type AB range.
Guitar World Magazine
The birth and evolution of the Martin D-18 Dreadnought – the archetypical acoustic guitar
A true workhorse of the Martin line, this iconic guitar is a zenith of flat-top design. The instrument you see here – Mark Knopfler’s 1935 Martin D-18 – represents an apex of acoustic guitar building. Despite the vast technological advances of the post-war period, many would argue this perennially popular design has never been bettered.
Guitar World Magazine
Remembering the guitarists we lost in 2022
Whether it was pop, rock, blues, punk or metal they were known for, these guitar greats did much to pave the way for today's players. 2022 was a terrific year for the guitar, one that saw thrilling developments in new gear, and players of all musical inclinations push the instrument's boundaries in a variety of exciting new directions.
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the 1950s Fender “Payola” Telecasters, which featured one of the wildest guitar mods of all time
Used by early session musicians and championed by players such as Bruce Springsteen, these heavily modded models were originally devised for two reasons: economy and output. From wringing out extra tone through weird and wonderful electrical wiring to blasphemous body botch jobs that convert single-cuts to double-cuts, guitar owners usually mod their electric guitars for two reasons: to boost their tonal palette and to improve their playability. The unusual aesthetic outcomes are just an added bonus.
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Final goodbye: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2022
Queen Elizabeth II's death in September was arguably the most high-profile death in 2022.
Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37
Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Guitar World Magazine
Maxi Jazz, frontman of British dance legends Faithless, dies aged 65
Maxi Jazz, frontman of British dance act Faithless, has died aged 65. Sister Bliss, a core member of the group alongside Jazz and Rollo Armstrong, has confirmed that the musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died “peacefully in his sleep” in his south-London home on Friday night.
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
The Daily South
Country Legend Alan Jackson Just Became A Grandfather
Alan Jackson has a lot of titles to his name. He’s a Grammy winner, CMT's Artist of a Lifetime, and CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner, just to name a few. But the country star has a new title that he might just love even more: Grandfather.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls The 'Most Stoned' He's Ever Been
Snoop Dogg has revealed the “most stoned” he’s ever been in his life, which occurred during a particularly memorable smoking session with a fellow weed-friendly celebrity. During an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the West Coast rapper recalled...
'Yellowstone' Actor Jefferson White Stars Opposite Thandiwe Newton in Montana Thriller 'God's Country'
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, better known as ranch hand Jimmy, is taking on a new role outside of Paramount's massively popular Western drama. He stars in a thriller directed by Julian Higgins in his feature debut. The movie, God's Country, depicts a harrowing battle between a grief-stricken daughter and two hunters she finds trespassing on her property.
Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says
The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic. According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series
Guns N' Roses star Slash will release the first book in a new limited edition book series created by Gibson guitars.
Guitar World Magazine
Lessons you can learn from Slash‘s blues guitar solos
Few guitarists are so synonymous with the wider culture as Slash, one of the most iconic rock stars the world has ever seen. Emerging in the late ’80s from LA’s hard rock scene, Slash, and his bandmates in Gun N‘ Roses, defined rock and roll for a whole generation.
Guitar World Magazine
Brian Johnson “told not to” answer questions about the future of AC/DC, as it's the band's “official line”
The band's frontman was tight-lipped when recently asked by Eddie Trunk about future live shows and a followup to 2020's Power Up. Brian Johnson has remained remarkably tight-lipped over his onstage future with AC/DC, citing an agreement with his bandmates not to talk about plans under any circumstances. In a...
