lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
wymt.com
Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side. Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy. You can...
ridingthewave.com
Area Arrest 12-27-22
Robert Vieten, 54, of Anniston, Alabama was taken into custody by Officer Lane with the Russell Springs Police Department, just after 3 a.m. yesterday morning on a Fugitive from Another State Warrant. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
ridingthewave.com
Former Russell County Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Police Pursuit through Three Counties
On Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:25pmCT, Russell County Deputy Bunch conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on North Highway 127 just south of Russell Springs city limits, for driving too fast for road conditions, improper passing, speeding, and reckless driving for passing multiple vehicles and almost hitting another vehicle head-on. Deputy Bunch made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Brandy Tolliver of Louisville, KY, a former Russell County resident. While Deputy Bunch was in the process of writing a citation, Tolliver fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit ensued, but was terminated as road conditions were too hazardous.
lakercountry.com
Death investigation underway in Eli community
A death investigation is underway after a man died at Russell County Hospital following injuries sustained at a residence in the Eli community. According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 40-year-old Bryan J. Brummett of Russell Springs was pronounced deceased at Russell County Hospital at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s...
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found last Friday in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a man around 40 years old was found dead behind a medical clinic in Somerset last week. According to Somerset police, Donald Perdue’s body was found behind Baptist Health on Highway 27 on Friday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m. Police don’t suspect...
wymt.com
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
lakercountry.com
RS Fire Dept. responds to a couple of pre-holiday fires
The Russell Springs Fire Department was called to two fires over the weekend. According to Fire Chief Bobby Johnson, fire crews were dispatched Christmas Eve morning around 10 a.m. to a furnace fire on Cassie Coe Road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the furnace and were...
ridingthewave.com
BARBARA ANN JANES, 77, COLUMBIA, KY
Barbara Ann Janes, 77, of Columbia, KY passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Adair County on July 9, 1945 to the late Elzie and Ina Stotts Murphy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Janes, and...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
ridingthewave.com
Two Fires in Russell Springs Over the Weekend
According to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson, firemen were dispatched on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. to a furnace fire on Cassie Coe Road. Crews were able to contain the fire to the furnace and were on scene for about 30 minutes. On Friday evening, firefighters were called out...
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
ridingthewave.com
FREEMAN PAUL WEST, 75, COLUMBIA, KY
Freeman Paul West, 75, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia, KY. He was born in Danville, KY on April 19, 1947 to the late Paul and Lucille Ellis West. Mr. West was a member of the Columbia Christian Church and...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
lakercountry.com
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
wymt.com
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking...
