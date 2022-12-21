On Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:25pmCT, Russell County Deputy Bunch conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on North Highway 127 just south of Russell Springs city limits, for driving too fast for road conditions, improper passing, speeding, and reckless driving for passing multiple vehicles and almost hitting another vehicle head-on. Deputy Bunch made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Brandy Tolliver of Louisville, KY, a former Russell County resident. While Deputy Bunch was in the process of writing a citation, Tolliver fled the scene and a vehicle pursuit ensued, but was terminated as road conditions were too hazardous.

