The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred earlier today. The Sweetgrass County Dispatch Center received a call this morning reporting that an individual was in medical distress. The Sweet Grass County ambulance was dispatched to that residence located northwest of Reed Point Montana. When responders arrived, they found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive. The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to the area to assist with plows. The Big Timber Fire Department, Search and Rescue and Sweetgrass County deputies also responded to that area. Stillwater County dispatched fire and EMS as mutual aid. Sheriff Alan Ronneberg wishes to thank all those that were involved in this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing.

SWEET GRASS COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO