NBCMontana
Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game
BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
Bozeman Health makes one young patient's Christmas one to remember
Bozeman Health staff came together on Christmas to help a 6 year old RSV patient have a very merry Christmas.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
montanarightnow.com
The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
406mtsports.com
Alaska-born Patrick McMahon doing a bit of everything for Montana State men
BOZEMAN — Patrick McMahon has chosen to wear compression tights during games this season, so Montana State fans may not see the tattoo on his left leg. There, vertically on his calf, are the numbers 907, the area code for McMahon’s native Alaska. He got the tattoo in...
NBCMontana
Vehicle accident closes Jack Creek Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that an accident knocked down some power lines causing Jack Creek Road to close. Northwestern Energy is on the scene repairing the damage power pole. Officials are reporting the only way to big sky is through Highway 191 at...
NBCMontana
Elected officials in Gallatin Co. to be sworn in to office
MISSOULA, Mont. — Newly elected officials in Gallatin County will be sworn into office this Friday. The ceremony takes place in the Community Room at the Gallatin County Courthouse in downtown Bozeman at 10 a.m. District Court Judge John Brown will administer oaths of office. The ceremony can be...
NBCMontana
Multifamily apartment units vacancy rates double in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Construction is ongoing across Gallatin Co. to help provide more apartment units. In 2022, Bozeman delivered close to 400 new units. Despite an increase in multifamily housing for a growing Bozeman community, vacancy rates are also rising. Just over 4% of multifamily rental properties are occupied...
406mtsports.com
Van Winkle Stadium, a determined Sonny Holland and a surprising turnaround: A look back at Montana State's 1972 football season
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 1972 football season would be one to remember for a handful of reasons, but it didn’t start out that way. Through three games, the Bobcats were 1-2 and coming off a 34-7 road loss at Cal Poly that second-year head coach Sonny Holland called “unsatisfactory” and “a general letdown in performance and execution,” according to an Associated Press report.
yourbigsky.com
Three people found dead near Reed Point
The Sweet Grass County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people after a call to the dispatch center on December 24th. The unidentified caller said there was a person in medical distress but when emergency responders arrived, they found three people unresponsive. They were all found in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office investigating three deaths that happened Friday
The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that occurred earlier today. The Sweetgrass County Dispatch Center received a call this morning reporting that an individual was in medical distress. The Sweet Grass County ambulance was dispatched to that residence located northwest of Reed Point Montana. When responders arrived, they found all three individuals at the scene unresponsive. The names and particulars of the case are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. The ambulance was hindered by cold temperatures and snow drifts in that area. The road department responded to the area to assist with plows. The Big Timber Fire Department, Search and Rescue and Sweetgrass County deputies also responded to that area. Stillwater County dispatched fire and EMS as mutual aid. Sheriff Alan Ronneberg wishes to thank all those that were involved in this tragic case. The investigation is ongoing.
