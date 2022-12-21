The mission is to create a bar without alcohol as an oasis for people in recovery and other sober-minded individuals to enjoy all kinds of social activities. Cookeville – Mike Gomez will be the first to tell you he is an alcoholic. He knew that from the first time he touched alcohol. It wasn’t a social thing. It was a means to an end. The end in question was, “to reach oblivion through excessive consumption”. Gomez said it was a disease, and that disease is why he decided to help others who struggle with the same addictions.

