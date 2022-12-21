Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
White Plains Golf Course sets sights on growth in New Year
Course offers newly installed “state of the art” driving range artificial turf by Fiberbuilt, a new tee box on hole 17 and Golf shop upgrade with a new variety of merchandise. Cookeville – White Plains Golf Course (WPGC) has been one of the top golf courses in the...
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Tech business class partners with Cookeville coffee shop
Students in the management information systems analysis and design class in Tech’s College of Business partnered with The Exceptional Bean for real-world learning. Cookeville – A new classroom model has reaped extreme benefits for both a Cookeville business and students at Tennessee Tech University in the fall 2022 semester. This past semester, students in the management information systems analysis and design class in Tech’s College of Business partnered with The Exceptional Bean to both learn about the technology it takes to set up a business and to offer assistance to the new coffee shop whose mission is to provide employment for people with disabilities.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
foodmanufacturing.com
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
ucbjournal.com
Gomez hopes to bring “SoBarity” to Cookeville
The mission is to create a bar without alcohol as an oasis for people in recovery and other sober-minded individuals to enjoy all kinds of social activities. Cookeville – Mike Gomez will be the first to tell you he is an alcoholic. He knew that from the first time he touched alcohol. It wasn’t a social thing. It was a means to an end. The end in question was, “to reach oblivion through excessive consumption”. Gomez said it was a disease, and that disease is why he decided to help others who struggle with the same addictions.
everythingnash.com
Jake Hoot to Perform Benefit Show For Cookeville’s The Exceptional Bean
Jake Hoot is lending his time and talents for a worthwhile cause. The Season 17 winner of The Voice will perform a benefit show on February 18, supporting The Exceptional Bean, a coffee shop in Cookeville, Tennessee, located about 80 miles outside of Nashville, which employs individuals with various disabilities.
wgnsradio.com
TVA Drops Rolling Blackouts
(MURFREESBORO) On Saturday (12/24/2022) TVA announced it is initiating ELPC Step 50 of the TVA/TVPPA Load Curtailment Program for a second time. Under ELCP Step 50, all Local Power Companies (LPC) are required to curtail 10 percent of their load in support of maintaining a stable grid. This is the second day in a row that Step 50 will have been implemented.
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
A family has died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gary Howard.
Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls
We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
wgnsradio.com
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Warren County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help finding a missing man with a medical condition.
wjle.com
Home Destroyed in Christmas Eve Fire (View video here)
A Christmas Eve fire destroyed a home at 596 Hurricane Ridge Road,. DeKalb County Volunteer Firefighters were summoned to the home of Tania Ramsey Saturday at 12:42 p.m. where flames were reported to be showing through the roof. They were unable to save the home and its contents. The cause...
Smyrna police searching for 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
wjle.com
Two Weeks Remain to Get Your New “Blue” Tennessee License Plate Before Your Old “Green Mountain” One Expires
DeKalb County Clerk James L. (Jimmy) Poss reminds you that if your vehicle has a Green mountain plate time is running out to replace it with the new Blue plate which began Jan 1, 2022. “After December 31, 2022 no vehicle should have a Green Mountain plate. Should a vehicle...
wjle.com
Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart
A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
