Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff Unveils Special Needs Sticker
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with area families to make sure law enforcement is aware when they interact with children or adults that have special needs. The Sheriff’s Office unveiled a special sticker earlier this week meant to alert deputies and other law enforcement that someone with special needs may be inside a vehicle. The sheriff says the decals could help minimize conflict when officers come into contact with those families.
Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
KRGV
Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting
A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. When...
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
KRGV
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
KRGV
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Cameron County man strangled neighbor’s chihuahua, authorities say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of strangling and killing his neighbor’s chihuahua, documents show. Valentin Ramirez, 67, was arrested on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal, Cameron County records show. At 2:04 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the 24000 block of Resaca […]
Sheriff reports shooting outside of Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies are responding to shots being fired in a Weslaco home — and law enforcement has shot the homeowner, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 of Weslaco for a “welfare concern”, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. “Neighbors were concerned for […]
Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Sheriff: Stolen credit cards used in stores; two arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were taken into custody on Friday after allegedly stealing credit cards from a vehicle and using the cards for purchase at several stores, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Lakeside Boulevard in Olmito in reference to a burglary of a vehicle […]
UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
Sheriff: Alton teen breaks into ex’s house with gun, fights guy she is dating
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fighting the man she is dating. Justin Tovar, 19, was arrested on charges of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records. At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was […]
KRGV
Mission police continue searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
The Mission Police Department continues searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a 79-year-old woman Thursday. Ines Maria Guerra succumbed to her injuries at the scene after she was struck by a silver vehicle near Conway Avenue and 1st Street in Mission, police said. EARLIER...
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
Comments / 0