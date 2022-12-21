Read full article on original website
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Charming Small Town In New York Where You Can Still Experience An Old-Fashioned ChristmasLIFE_HACKSLake Placid, NY
Related
College football all in the family for Ajani Sheppard
The future is now set for Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) quarterback Ajani Sheppard. He signed his letter of intent to Rutgers on Wednesday and that came less than a month after he committed from Old Dominion. However, his preparation for that destination started long before there were any offers or attention.
WATCH: Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers rout of Bucknell
Rutgers rolled to 8-4 on the strength of an 85-50 win over Bucknell tonight inside Jersey Mike's Arena. It was a chance for Pikiell to empty the bench as this one was never in doubt. After the game, Pikiell talked about the victory and more in his post-game press conference. Here is a look at that presser in its entirety.
Rutgers rolls over Bucknell for second straight win
Rutgers cruised to its second straight win tonight in a game that was never in question. The Scarlet Knights throttled visiting Bucknell inside Jersey Mike’s Arena by a final score of 85-50. The win moves Rutgers to 8-4 on the season and here is a look at how it went down.
Wilson, Williams and Smith are all-purpose guys, Langsdorf says
Temple was looking for speed, all-purpose skills, and a certain style of play when it went looking for running back reinforcements this recruiting season, according to offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf, who offered a debriefing to OwlsDaily on this year’s running back signees.
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
jerseydigs.com
Corporations are Gobbling Up Newark Homes, Making Homeownership More Difficult: Rutgers Study
The day Patricia Hobbs got the keys to her new house in Newark, she reflected on being the first in her family to be a homeowner. “I wanted to break generational curses,” Hobbes said, “I wanted to be different — and I am.”. Hobbs, one of...
PlayStations, Pac-Man and games fill ‘SWAG’ rooms at N.J. schools to reward kids for hard work
Tucked inside several Paterson public schools is a new room nothing like the classrooms where students spend most of their days. The spaces — called SWAG rooms — are packed with PlayStations, air hockey tables, areas to make TikTok videos, old-school Pac-Man machines, arcade-style basketball hoops, virtual reality systems, iMac computers, projectors, comfy seats and more.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport
With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
More than 1,000 flights canceled nationwide amid worsening winter storm conditions
Thousands of New Jersey residents (and even more out-of-towners) are expected to slam into Newark Airport Thursday - much like this weekend's holiday storm is expected to slam into the Garden State.
Bitter blast puts a freeze on air travel in New Jersey
Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide since Thursday. At Newark, there were nearly 200 cancellations and delays as of Friday morning.
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison
Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
Hudson County towns brace for wallop from winter storm Elliott
North Bergen officials are not preparing for streets cluttered with snow, but their salt trucks are at the ready nonetheless as the region braces for an icy blast from winter storm Elliott. The storm, which is dumping snow across the Midwest followed by frigid temperatures, is expected to bring rain,...
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
