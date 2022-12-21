ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football all in the family for Ajani Sheppard

The future is now set for Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) quarterback Ajani Sheppard. He signed his letter of intent to Rutgers on Wednesday and that came less than a month after he committed from Old Dominion. However, his preparation for that destination started long before there were any offers or attention.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers rout of Bucknell

Rutgers rolled to 8-4 on the strength of an 85-50 win over Bucknell tonight inside Jersey Mike's Arena. It was a chance for Pikiell to empty the bench as this one was never in doubt. After the game, Pikiell talked about the victory and more in his post-game press conference. Here is a look at that presser in its entirety.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

PlayStations, Pac-Man and games fill ‘SWAG’ rooms at N.J. schools to reward kids for hard work

Tucked inside several Paterson public schools is a new room nothing like the classrooms where students spend most of their days. The spaces — called SWAG rooms — are packed with PlayStations, air hockey tables, areas to make TikTok videos, old-school Pac-Man machines, arcade-style basketball hoops, virtual reality systems, iMac computers, projectors, comfy seats and more.
PATERSON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Takes Flight at the Newark International Airport

With some exciting new changes, travelers worldwide can now enjoy a taste of Trenton at the Newark International Airport. As the airport rolls out a variety of new restaurants, installations, and more, several Trentonians have been selected to be a part of the new venture. So now, flyers from near and abroad can get a first-hand glimpse of all the Capital City has to offer.
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison

Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
EDISON, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

