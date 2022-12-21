MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...

