Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

New York Post

Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border

WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'

The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border

In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
coloradopolitics.com

Dems’ silence on migrant crisis is deafening | SENGENBERGER

While Denver’s City Council bickered with Mayor Michael Hancock over city crosswalks, a mass migration crisis was already building at the nation’s southern border. Migrants have been illegally crossing the southern border and transported to cities across the country. It was only a matter of time until Denver — a “sanctuary city” — was subsumed.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling

Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border.Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas, she's anxiously awaiting a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect her and thousands of other migrants at crossings along some 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) of border from Texas to California. And she's doing so while living outside as winter temperatures plunge over much of the U.S. and across the border.She...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Migrants give back, serve food to newly arrived asylum seekers at NYC church

Migrants who have been in the US for a few months returned the generosity they were given upon entering the country by serving food Tuesday at a Brooklyn church to new arrivals seeking asylum. “I didn’t want to just come and take. I wanted to give back,” said Michael Corros, a father who fled Venezuela with his young family and arrived in New York two months ago. “It makes me feel human. I am doing something for the help I am getting.” Corros, 26, and his partner Georgina Paredes, 24, came to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge to help hand...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

3 men killed in Mexico City following monthslong dispute over house

The grisly pre-Christmas killings of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital's booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead Sunday, all with their throats slashed.
CBS News

CBS News

