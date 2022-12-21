Read full article on original website
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Washington Examiner
As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'
The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
‘Unprecedented emergency’: Dem-led cities and states brace for influx of migrants
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border
In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
Migrants flee more countries, regardless of US policies
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — In 2014, groups of unaccompanied children escaping violence in Central America overwhelmed U.S. border authorities in South Texas. In 2016, thousands of Haitians fled a devastating earthquake and stopped in Tijuana, Mexico, after walking and taking buses through up to 11 countries to the U.S. border.
coloradopolitics.com
Dems’ silence on migrant crisis is deafening | SENGENBERGER
While Denver’s City Council bickered with Mayor Michael Hancock over city crosswalks, a mass migration crisis was already building at the nation’s southern border. Migrants have been illegally crossing the southern border and transported to cities across the country. It was only a matter of time until Denver — a “sanctuary city” — was subsumed.
Harris says Congress needs to lead on immigration after Title 42 restrictions end
Vice President Harris told NPR that the administration plans to bolster agents at the southern U.S. border after pandemic migration restrictions end, but said Congress must lead on broader reforms.
DHS accidentally informed Cuba that deportees had sought protection in U.S.
The Department of Homeland Security inadvertently tipped off the Cuban government this month that immigrants the agency sought to deport to the country had asked the U.S. for protection from persecution or torture.
Allow asylum at ports of entry and mass crossings will end, advocate says
"A typical asylum seeker years ago would go through a port of entry, but they are told these ports of entry are closed to them so they have been pushed to cross unlawfully,"
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service in the...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border.Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas, she's anxiously awaiting a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions expected to affect her and thousands of other migrants at crossings along some 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) of border from Texas to California. And she's doing so while living outside as winter temperatures plunge over much of the U.S. and across the border.She...
Migrants give back, serve food to newly arrived asylum seekers at NYC church
Migrants who have been in the US for a few months returned the generosity they were given upon entering the country by serving food Tuesday at a Brooklyn church to new arrivals seeking asylum. “I didn’t want to just come and take. I wanted to give back,” said Michael Corros, a father who fled Venezuela with his young family and arrived in New York two months ago. “It makes me feel human. I am doing something for the help I am getting.” Corros, 26, and his partner Georgina Paredes, 24, came to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge to help hand...
Washington Examiner
El Paso airport turned into shelter for immigrants as thousands have nowhere to go
EL PASO, Texas — Immigrants released into the city after illegally crossing the border have set up temporary residence at the El Paso International Airport with nowhere to go for the night. Well over 100 immigrants lined the walls and halls in a public section of the airport late...
Migrant releases could be norm under Title 8, experts say
Before there was Title 42, border agents used Title 8 of the U.S. Code to send back hundreds of thousands of migrants who had come across the border without authorization.
‘Little coins’ from passing motorists keeping migrants from going hungry
With a child by her side and backpacks with clothes lying on a bench, Juana buries her pride and asks motorists headed for the United States for “solidarity.”
Sheriff Wants Title 42 To Remain In Place Until White House Locks Border
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw weighs in on the Trump-era policy, Title 42, which allows Border Patrol agents to turn back any illegal immigrants over COVID concerns. The Biden administration is attempting to lift the policy after a ruling by the Supreme Court.
Critics: Omnibus bill prioritizes border security overseas over U.S. border
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s over 4,155 pages long includes hundreds of millions of dollars to fund border security efforts in other countries but would prohibit funding new U.S. border security technology and capabilities. Democrats were joined by 21 Republican senators in voting to advance the bill, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. It includes $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in...
3 men killed in Mexico City following monthslong dispute over house
The grisly pre-Christmas killings of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital's booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead Sunday, all with their throats slashed.
CBS News
