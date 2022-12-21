ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A fined for paying workers in meals, not cash

By Kate Gibson
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, North Carolina, illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of wages, while also violating child labor regulations by using teenagers for hazardous work, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL has fined the franchisee $6,685 following an investigation that found certain employees were asked to direct traffic, then paid with meal vouchers instead of the minimum wage as legally required, the federal agency said on Monday.

The agency also found that three teenagers under the age of 18 were operating, loading and unloading a trash compactor, violating rules that prohibit minors from performing hazardous jobs.

"Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities," Richard Blaylock, the DOL's wage and hour division district director in Raleigh, North Carolina, stated in a news release . In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender."

In addition to having to pay a fine, the franchisee during the summer faced a backlash on social media for offering to pay food instead of cash.

A now-deleted post on its Facebook page had the eatery asking for "volunteers" for its drive-thru. "Earn five free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked," it read.

"Hey @ChickfilA can you explain why you're allowing a franchisee to hire unpaid positions? This is unacceptable," one person wrote in a tweet.

"We've had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily," the store responded in the comments of its now-deleted post, according to a published account by Today.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An employee who answered the phone at the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A told CBS MoneyWatch that staff had been instructed "not to make any comment."

While many food service employees are offered free meals, it can't replace monetary compensation. And a for-profit business can't hire volunteers to work, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The violation is not the first by a Chick-fil-A franchisee.

Another Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida, paid $12,478 in penalties in August after the DOL found it had 17 workers, 14- and 15-years-old, working past 7 p.m. and more than three hours during school days, the DOL noted in its Monday release.

Justine Drake Nate Jackson
2d ago

there food isn't good enough to replace money. and being as it is a franchise it's obvious the manager is reporting the amount of hired employees so he can pocket their money

Patricia Tardy Netardus
2d ago

Probably a problem with the franchise owner...This is not happening in Chic-fil-a,s in our area. Hope he loses his franchise.

