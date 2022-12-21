COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened, transportation officials said Monday in a statement. A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. At one point, highways officials said on social media that traffic on the interstate was backed up for 14 miles.

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO