Israel Says Palestinian Suspect Held for Jerusalem Bombs
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem's outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel's police and domestic security service said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people, police and Shin...
Paris Shooting Suspect Expressed 'Hatred of Foreigners', Says Prosecutor
PARIS (Reuters) -A suspect accused of gunning down three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners", the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday. The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in the French capital's busy central 10th district. Police say the man was believed to be the only shooter.
Ten Killed After Burkina Faso Bus Hits Landmine on Christmas Day
DAKAR (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger bus triggered a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso on Christmas Day, the government said in a statement on Monday. The bus was travelling from the market town of Fada N'Gourma around 220 km (136...
Peru Communities Settle Scores With Christmas Ritual Fighting
CHUMBIVILCAS, Peru (Reuters) - Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec. 25 festival have exactly that in mind. On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an...
At Least 16 Killed in Bus Crash in Sudan
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed and 19 injured on the outskirts of the Sudanese city of Omdurman when the bus they were travelling in collided with a dump truck, police said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by John Stonestreet)
Two Military Officers Arrested in Gambia for Alleged Link to Foiled Coup
BANJUL (Reuters) - Two Gambian military officers linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow have been arrested over the weekend, Gambia's government spokesperson said on Monday. The government said on Dec. 21 that a group of soldiers had been arrested in connection with an...
Mexico's president asks residents to reject drug gang gifts
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said local residents in some communities tried to protect traffickers and stop drug seizures.
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
Angolan Court Orders Seizure of Dos Santos's Assets - Lusa News Agency
LISBON (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has ordered the "preventive" seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the southern African country's former president, Portugal's Lusa news agency said on Tuesday. The court document cited by Lusa, dated Dec. 19, said authorities had...
Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
Nigeria Dance Carnival Helps Residents Reclaim the Streets
LAGOS (Reuters) - In a street in a poor neighbourhood of Lagos, a bare-chested young man, Gift Eze, holds his screaming partner, helping calm the rage within and stop him fighting. Residents of Oworonshoki have seen their share of violence, with robberies and tit-for-tat gang murders once commonplace in this...
