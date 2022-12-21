ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Winter Is Tough on Your Skin - Fight Back

SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to keeping skin soft in winter: Moisturize. "Skin tends to be drier when the weather is less humid, so individuals should moisturize at least twice a day, if not more often," according to Dr. Vicky Zhen Ren, a dermatologist and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Is Your Kid's Runny Nose Going on Forever? Here's What You Need to Know. SATURDAY, Dec. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might seem like your toddler or preschooler has a nose that is always runny, but experts say that's normal. “Children under 6 years of age average six to...

