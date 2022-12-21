Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Could Coffee Lower a Woman's Odds of Diabetes After Pregnancy?
Could Coffee Lower a Woman's Odds of Diabetes After Pregnancy?. MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who had diabetes during pregnancy might want to treat themselves to another cup of joe. New research shows that drinking coffee may lower their risk of type 2 diabetes. Compared to the...
Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study
Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study. MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The prices that health insurers agree to pay for joint replacement surgery vary widely and are unrelated to conventional measures of the quality of care. That's the conclusion of a new study...
Buyer Beware: Bogus Flu Meds Are Out There
MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With flu rampant in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to be wary of over-the-counter products that promise to cure you of influenza, prevent it or reduce its severity. Sellers offering these products may make claims that...
Winter Is Tough on Your Skin - Fight Back
SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to keeping skin soft in winter: Moisturize. "Skin tends to be drier when the weather is less humid, so individuals should moisturize at least twice a day, if not more often," according to Dr. Vicky Zhen Ren, a dermatologist and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
'The ICU Is Full': Medical Staff on Frontline of China's COVID Fight Say Hospitals Are 'Overwhelmed'
BEIJING (Reuters) - In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account...
