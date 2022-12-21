ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Could Coffee Lower a Woman's Odds of Diabetes After Pregnancy?

Could Coffee Lower a Woman's Odds of Diabetes After Pregnancy?. MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who had diabetes during pregnancy might want to treat themselves to another cup of joe. New research shows that drinking coffee may lower their risk of type 2 diabetes. Compared to the...
US News and World Report

Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study

Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study. MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The prices that health insurers agree to pay for joint replacement surgery vary widely and are unrelated to conventional measures of the quality of care. That's the conclusion of a new study...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Buyer Beware: Bogus Flu Meds Are Out There

MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With flu rampant in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to be wary of over-the-counter products that promise to cure you of influenza, prevent it or reduce its severity. Sellers offering these products may make claims that...
US News and World Report

Winter Is Tough on Your Skin - Fight Back

SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to keeping skin soft in winter: Moisturize. "Skin tends to be drier when the weather is less humid, so individuals should moisturize at least twice a day, if not more often," according to Dr. Vicky Zhen Ren, a dermatologist and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy