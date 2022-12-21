Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Gov. Urges Kentuckians to Remain Indoors During Cold Blast
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures Friday. There have been two weather-related deaths about 24,000 homes were without power across the state as of Friday morning, Beshear said. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania Warned of Rolling Blackouts, Asked to Conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
US News and World Report
Arizona Republican Loses Lawsuit Over Attorney General Race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County...
US News and World Report
Young Hiker Who Died in NH Remembered as Caring, Determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
US News and World Report
Police: Missouri Woman Tracked Stolen Car, Killed Two Men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius...
Comments / 0