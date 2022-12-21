FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures Friday. There have been two weather-related deaths about 24,000 homes were without power across the state as of Friday morning, Beshear said. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO