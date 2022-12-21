Cattleman of the Year is the most prestigious honor given by New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association and is given to a well-rounded member of the ranching community. Nominated by his peers, the 2022 Cattleman of the Year Darrell Brown not only works on the ranch but is also a known advocate for agriculture whether in the form of education, legislative issues or both. He is a person that is always there to lend a willing hand in any situation, and someone who is present in their communities serving civically, often being noted as prominent members and supporters.

