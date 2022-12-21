ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas reflects on his two terms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorney General Hector Balderas never thought he would serve New Mexicans the way he has for the past eight years. “People from Wagon Mound aren't wealthy. We aren't political. And so not only was I the first attorney in my community, but to go from the first attorney, to attorney general really tells you what a long shot I was,” Balderas said.
NMCGA names Brown Cattleman of the Year

Cattleman of the Year is the most prestigious honor given by New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association and is given to a well-rounded member of the ranching community. Nominated by his peers, the 2022 Cattleman of the Year Darrell Brown not only works on the ranch but is also a known advocate for agriculture whether in the form of education, legislative issues or both. He is a person that is always there to lend a willing hand in any situation, and someone who is present in their communities serving civically, often being noted as prominent members and supporters.
Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West

New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff

The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother

A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Rio Rancho man found guilty in Social Security scheme

United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, announced that James Anthony Sandoval, 57, of Rio Rancho, was found guilty on Dec. 16 by a Federal jury. He was convicted on 33 counts of theft of government property and one count each of making false statements...
The most common complaints filed to your local government

(STACKER) – Government accountability isn’t always flashy or grand. Most of the time, it looks like municipal employees fixing a pothole reported by a concerned citizen or a stop sign someone noticed was damaged in a storm. These are small tasks with significant residual impacts. SeeClickFix was among the first communication software companies to build […]
How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year

Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
