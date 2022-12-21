Read full article on original website
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
cwbchicago.com
Man had fake passports, IDs, and stolen credit cards while burglarizing Edgewater storage facility, prosecutors say
Chicago — When police arrested Jacob Mallander in Lakeview earlier this year, he was allegedly carrying fake IDs, credit cards in the names of several other people, and a burglary tool kit. He received probation in that case, prosecutors said on Thursday, one day after Chicago police allegedly caught...
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme (Chicago, IL) — The former chief executive officer of a suburban Chicago subprime auto lending company has been charged in federal court with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a bank of approximately $54.5 million. James Collins...
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
warricknews.com
Lake County Commissioners bypass sheriff's jail contracts amid pending lawsuit
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is continuing to take no action on contracts inked by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. that specifically pertain to the Lake County Jail. Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, opted Wednesday to neither approve nor disapprove purchasing proposals for...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
wjol.com
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver shot a man who confronted him about just sitting around in his delivery van, prosecutors say
Chicago — An Amazon delivery driver shot a man who questioned why the driver was sitting in a van near his home on the Far South Side of Chicago, officials said. The accused courier posted a $3,000 bail deposit to get out of jail. The 32-year-old alleged victim parked...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Voices: On behalf of Lansing dogs
Lilli (with help from David Franklin) For many hours last night, I heard my neighbors’ dogs (I don’t know which ones) outside barking to come in from the cold! Please don’t treat us this way. If it’s too cold for you humans to stand barefoot on the frozen ground, it’s too cold for us.
WNDU
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree. Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Sweep Thief from Streets
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged Michigan City drug user and thief could be spending Christmas behind bars. Samuel Cornell, 29, had a warrant out for his arrest when located inside a vehicle on December 15th in Michigan City. According to police, officers found him in the backseat during a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile
(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
Hammond, Franciscan Health go to court over downtown hospital and ER closure
The city of Hammond is asking a Lake County Superior Court judge to issue a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown ER by the end of the year.
