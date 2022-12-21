ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme

Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme (Chicago, IL) — The former chief executive officer of a suburban Chicago subprime auto lending company has been charged in federal court with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a bank of approximately $54.5 million. James Collins...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
INDIANA STATE
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Local Voices: On behalf of Lansing dogs

Lilli (with help from David Franklin) For many hours last night, I heard my neighbors’ dogs (I don’t know which ones) outside barking to come in from the cold! Please don’t treat us this way. If it’s too cold for you humans to stand barefoot on the frozen ground, it’s too cold for us.
LANSING, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Sweep Thief from Streets

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged Michigan City drug user and thief could be spending Christmas behind bars. Samuel Cornell, 29, had a warrant out for his arrest when located inside a vehicle on December 15th in Michigan City. According to police, officers found him in the backseat during a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile

(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy