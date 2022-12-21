Read full article on original website
Was Naomi Judd Married? A Look at the Country Star’s Marriages
Let’s just say Naomi Judd’s life was very relatable to a lot of people. At 18, she gave birth to her first child, Christina Claire Ciminella, whom she subsequently renamed Wynonna Judd after splitting up with her first husband, Michael Ciminella in 1972. Michael allegedly betrayed Naomi, resulting in the breakup of their relationship.
Alan Jackson Delivered a Message of Sin and Forgiveness in “Just As I Am”
Country star Alan Jackson has always been proud of his faith. He is a devoted Christian with a religious influence established early on, as a member of his church choir as a child. As such, it was no surprise when he covered one of the most popular gospel songs, “Just As I Am.”
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Became Timeless In Tough Times
In 1974, Merle Haggard and his backup band, The Strangers, released Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, which was a collection of original and more traditional fare. But it wasn’t his renditions of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” or “White Christmas” that dominated the charts – it was his original single of “If We Make It Through December.”
Top 10 Of The Hottest Female Country Music Singers You’ll Not Regret Knowing
Have you ever googled the term “country music”? If you did, you’ll see that the majority of the recent searches and suggestions are for male country music performers. But don’t forget that there are also hottest female country music singers in the industry. There is no...
The Story Behind Keith Urban’s Romantic Song, “My Heart is Open”
Three years after he checked himself into a rehab center in Palm Springs, California – where he spent 90 days receiving treatment for addiction and alcoholism – Keith Urban embraced a wholly brand-new life. The peace and serenity he found were evident in his 2009 album Defying Gravity, more particularly in the romantic ballad “My Heart is Open.”
Feel the Emotional Rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” by The Everly Brothers
Composed by Will Lamartine Thompson in 1880, “Softly and Tenderly” is a gospel song based on the Bible verse Matthew 11:28. Among several artists who have created their version of the gospel song, The Everly Brothers’ rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” hits home. Don and...
Inside the Marriages of Roy Rogers and His Wives
King of the Cowboys, Leonard Franklin Slye, famously known as Roy Rogers, is an American actor, TV host, and singer. He has filmed several movies, including The Muppet Show, The Fall Guy, Wonder Woman, and King of the Cowboys as himself. Rogers was elected to the Country Music Hall of...
Joey Feek’s Happy and Lively Aura During Her Performance of “I’m a Christian Woman”
Country music singer-songwriters Rory Lee and Joey Feek are the Joey + Rory duo that won third place in the Can You Duet competition in 2008. Since winning the CMT contest, the team has released seven studio albums, with Hymns That Are Important to Us winning the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2017.
Zach Bryan Sings About Doomed Relationship in “Something In The Orange”
When Oklahoma-born and bred singer-songwriter Zach Bryan released “Something In The Orange” as the second single off his album American Heartbreak, the love-struck ballad became his first hit on Billboard Hot 100 – peaking at No. 12. It also went No. 2 on both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.
Charley Pride Brought Back Hank Williams’ “Kaw-Liga” To Life?
In 1968, Charley Pride was a rising star performing live at Panther Hall in Forth Worth, Texas, where he debuted renditions of his own hit songs while also bringing classics into the fold. This includes “Kaw-Liga,” Hank Williams’ first posthumous single. That live performance was then recorded...
Oh, The Pain: Tryin’ to Get Over You by Vince Gill and Alison Krauss
Love most absolutely hurts when you’ve been left alone and know there’s no exact remedy for the pain it caused. Vince Gill and Alison Krauss’s “Tryin’ to Get Over You” further stabs the heart because of the song’s lyrics and their soulful voices.
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”
The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”
American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
Jim Reeves Lent His Baritone Voice for a Breathtaking Cover of “Precious Memories”
In 1959, Jim Reeves recorded his first collection of sacred songs called God Be With You, where he covered gospel standards such as “Beautiful Life,” “The Flowers, the Sunset, the Trees,” “In the Garden,” “Whispering Hope,” and of course, the gospel favorite “Precious Memories.”
Top 10 Most Hottest Country Music Men
This is where you fan yourself using your hand, quickly making your top picks, or squealing in excitement to see if one of your handsome country music men made it to this list. Nowadays, hotness sometimes is determined by something other than the figure and facial aspects. It can be...
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022
The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
Find Comfort in Joey + Rory’s Rendition of “He Touched Me”
In 2016, Joey + Rory released their eighth and final studio album called Hymns That Are Important to Us – a dream project for Joey Feek, which consists of twelve covers of religious hymns. Among the gospel songs they recorded, one that stood out the most was their rendition of “He Touched Me.”
Ten of Barbara Mandrell Songs That No One Should Miss Out!
Since she was young, Barbara Mandrell has always been a star of her own. Born into a family of musicians, she grew up with a wealth of knowledge about playing many different instruments, which helped her succeed in her music career. It should also be noted that she was able to blend R&B soul with country influences, which may be why many listeners found Barbara Mandrell songs to be enjoyable to listen to.
