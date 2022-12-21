ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang

We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
TYLER, TX
Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”

The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”

American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
Top 10 Most Hottest Country Music Men

This is where you fan yourself using your hand, quickly making your top picks, or squealing in excitement to see if one of your handsome country music men made it to this list. Nowadays, hotness sometimes is determined by something other than the figure and facial aspects. It can be...
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022

The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
Ten of Barbara Mandrell Songs That No One Should Miss Out!

Since she was young, Barbara Mandrell has always been a star of her own. Born into a family of musicians, she grew up with a wealth of knowledge about playing many different instruments, which helped her succeed in her music career. It should also be noted that she was able to blend R&B soul with country influences, which may be why many listeners found Barbara Mandrell songs to be enjoyable to listen to.
