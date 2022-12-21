Read full article on original website
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
Doctor Found Slain in NYC Park ID’d
The physician who was discovered dead with his throat slashed in New York City’s Marcus Garvey Park around 2 a.m. Friday morning has been identified as pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry, age 60, according to the New York Post. Police told the Post that Henry, who had been spotted by a neighbor driving away from his apartment complex hours before his death, had been stabbed a number of times. An investigation is ongoing. Read it at New York Post
Warm L.A. Christmas forecast as hundreds of LAX flights delayed, canceled amid 'bomb cyclone'
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve as a "bomb cyclone" tore across the United States, bringing record-breaking cold temperatures nearly everywhere but California.
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffer ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious subzero winds. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders struggled in Storm Elliott’s blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as -40C in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal festive season after pandemic restrictions and separations.The National...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Curbed
The Would-Be Salt Kings of New York City
The Bucci family has been in the salt-mining business in New York’s Livingston County for four generations, beginning in 1908, when salt was primarily used for preserving food. As refrigerators overtook salt preservation, America started using that same salt to de-ice its new highways, which is when the next Bucci, Joseph Edward, stepped into the tunnels, climbing the ranks to become head plant engineer before he was killed in a 1975 mining accident.
Time Out Global
World’s coolest street in Montreal reveals a hidden holiday spot
After being ranked the world’s coolest street by Time Out, rue Wellington can also add home to the city’s coolest holiday photo op to the list. From some of the city’s best bars, to one of the city’s best restaurants at one end—and one of the best new restaurants at the other—rue Wellington’s slew of boutiques, cult coffee shops, iconic hoagies and family-friendly eateries make it an essential Montreal hangout.
Curbed
Make 2023 the Year of the Bus
Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, Cori Bush spent a lot of time waiting for the bus. “It took forever — if it even showed up,” she remembers, but it was the only way to get to and from her grandmother’s home. “It was basically the bus or nothing.” This is part of the reason that Bush made reliable transit a priority when she got to Congress in 2020. Other people were trying to visit their grandmothers, too. But even as more money has been allocated to public transportation under the Biden administration, not enough of it has gone to improving the buses she says her constituents rely on. A bill she’s proposing on Wednesday would make them a priority by specifically funding bus rapid transit — faster, more efficient bus systems using dedicated lanes that can be installed relatively quickly and at a much lower cost compared to other transit improvements. “People depend on the bus in order to operate in their everyday lives,” she says. “They deserve excellent service.”
Curbed
Riding Around Tompkins Square Park With the Citi Bike Boyz
“Those electric Citi Bikes are so dangerous, and so fast. You might as well be on a motorcycle,” Jerome Peel tells me as we walk past an East Village docking station on a clear December morning. For Peel, “dangerous” is relative. He and I had both taken manual Citi Bikes that day, but he had, only five minutes ago, launched himself off a ramp and soared over three people on his rental. It had taken him one try, no falls or spills, and the three young men huddled over each other to form the human obstacle were fans of his who also happened to be at the Tompkins Square Park skate space, otherwise known as Tompkins TF (short for “Training Facility”), one of Peel’s favorite spots to do tricks. Afterward, he passed his rental to the three and told them to dock it when they were done.
kalkinemedia.com
Christmas displays light up Tokyo as pandemic lingers
Seasonal lighting brightens Tokyo ahead of the Christmas weekend. Festive events are slowly returning to the capital for the first time in three years, although many people still wear surgical masks and the number of new coronavirus cases remains high.
BBC
Rochford tree: Residents 'can't wait' to spend Christmas protesting
Cradling mince pies, carol sheets and plenty of layers, a small contingent of protesters will choose to spend their Christmas at an oak tree. A group of residents obstructed a housing developer from felling the tree in Rochford, Essex, in October. Demonstrators say someone has slept up in the branches...
