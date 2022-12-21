Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, Cori Bush spent a lot of time waiting for the bus. “It took forever — if it even showed up,” she remembers, but it was the only way to get to and from her grandmother’s home. “It was basically the bus or nothing.” This is part of the reason that Bush made reliable transit a priority when she got to Congress in 2020. Other people were trying to visit their grandmothers, too. But even as more money has been allocated to public transportation under the Biden administration, not enough of it has gone to improving the buses she says her constituents rely on. A bill she’s proposing on Wednesday would make them a priority by specifically funding bus rapid transit — faster, more efficient bus systems using dedicated lanes that can be installed relatively quickly and at a much lower cost compared to other transit improvements. “People depend on the bus in order to operate in their everyday lives,” she says. “They deserve excellent service.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO