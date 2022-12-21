Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
10 of Whitney Houston's best songs, with the inside story from her mentor Clive Davis
When the time came to sift through demo tapes for new songs, Clive Davis and Whitney Houston would sequester themselves in Davis’ New York office or his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel and listen. “It was always just Whitney and me – not her mother, her father, Robyn...
Marconews.com
Dolly Parton on how 'warped' humor helped her marriage, her secret song buried in Dollywood
Dolly Parton has a fantastic new song. Trouble is, you'll have to wait 23 years to hear it. On Tuesday, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" released a new clip of the "Jolene" singer's recent appearance on the daytime talk show. Speaking to Clarkson, Parton revealed she wrote a top-secret song that's currently buried in a time capsule.
Marconews.com
Ranking the 10 best albums of 2022, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny
Often, the best albums of the year come from lesser-known artists who haven’t burst into mainstream consciousness yet. Last year, singers Remi Wolf and Lucy Dacus impressed us more than the spotlighted hype around new work from Adele and Drake (though we certainly found merits in both, so save your ire, fans).
Marconews.com
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie talk wild 'Babylon' open: 'Don't bend over, don't back up'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about the wild opening scene of their movie "Babylon," and the definition of a "star."
Marconews.com
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Black Lightning' star, died of bacterial infection at 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actress and model who passed away suddenly in August, died of a bacterial infection. The 32-year-old "Triangle of Sadness" star’s cause of death was revealed to be “bacterial sepsis,” the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to USA TODAY Wednesday. Dean’s death was ruled an accident.
Marconews.com
'My heart aches': Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post
Just over a week after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' death by suicide, Allison Holker his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday over her late husband's death in a new Instagram post. “My ONE and ONLY,” she captioned their selfie, which showed her resting her head on Stephen "tWitch" Boss' shoulder,...
Marconews.com
Chrissy Teigen claps back at commenters who think she's been 'pregnant forever'
Nine months of pregnancy doesn't go very fast, especially not for the pregnant person. That's what Chrissy Teigen is reminding her followers and fans with a cheeky post this week. Teigen, 37, is near the end of her fourth pregnancy with husband John Legend, 43, but has seemingly been weathering...
Marconews.com
Jamie Lee Curtis, 'OG Nepo Baby,' says the label is designed to 'diminish' and 'hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.
Marconews.com
20 winter books we can't wait to read by Prince Harry, Pamela Anderson, Colleen Hoover and more
Your feelings about 2022, like all years, are probably complicated at best. There was a midterm election to stress about. Bob Saget, Olivia Newton-John and Queen Elizabeth II died. Oh, and there was that pesky pandemic raging in the background. So, yeah. It's complicated. But your feelings about this year’s...
Comments / 0