Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.

1 DAY AGO