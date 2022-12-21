Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Five Scholarships and $5,000 Changed the Course of Women's Athletics at Alabama
Sarah Patterson turned a small salary into a championship-winning program that created a culture of fan support for women's sports.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Breaking: Five-Star Cornerback Joins Loaded Alabama Recruiting Class
College football fans in recent days have enjoyed the whirlwind of five-star recruits announcing their college destination, or rescinding prior choices and flipping to new programs. The latest five-star decision will leave Alabama Crimson Tide fans delighted. Cornerback Desmond Ricks, ...
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job
Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
Alabama Loses Assistant Coach
Alabama's senior special assistant to the head coach Drew Svoboda is leaving the Capstone, according to ESPN's college football senior writer Pete Thamel. Svoboda is headed to Denton, Texas, to become the associate head coach and special teams coordinator for the University of North Texas' football program. "Svoboda will stay...
Transfer tight end to make decision between Alabama, Ohio State
Alabama could land its first transfer portal addition of the offseason next week. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, announced Friday that he will choose between the Tide and Ohio State as his next school. Dippre tweeted that he will announce his...
Ticket Demand Lacking, Prices Falling for Alabama vs. Kansas State
With Alabama out of the national championship picture, plenty of seats are available for the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
With focus on improving up front, Tide closes with three 5-stars
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama has had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for a while now, but it padded its lead on the rest of the field by landing four 5-star prospects in the last 10 days. The Crimson Tide received commitments from 5-star edge Keon Keeley on...
Sporting News
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: 5-Star recruits join Alabama for practice hours after signing
Alabama football’s five-star signees, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes arrived at the University of Alabama Wednesday for practice after signing with the Crimson Tide hours before. Downs and Haynes are both products of Georgia. The duo will participate in the rest of Alabama’s Sugar Bowl practices. Hours after signing...
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023
The Crimson Tide added five on the offensive line, four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver, two quarterbacks and running backs, plus a tight end and kicker.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims
A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
