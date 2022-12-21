Read full article on original website
GILLIBRAND BRINGS HOME MAJOR WINS FOR NEW YORK STATE IN THE FY2023 SPENDING PACKAGE
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing major wins for New York State that she helped secure in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion FY2023 spending package. As part of this funding, Senator Gillibrand fought for 172 New York-based projects, totaling over $269 million in congressionally directed spending spanning the state of New York.
Gillibrand Announces Inclusion Of Her Legislation To Protect Snap Beneficiaries From Fraud In Omnibus Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the framework of her legislation, the SNAP Theft Protection Act, is included in the end-of-year omnibus funding package for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This year, thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries have had their benefits stolen through...
The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
Senator Gillibrand Announces Several Of Her Defense Priorities Included In Soon-To-Pass Fy2023 Bipartisan Funding Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, is announcing that several of her defense priorities were included in the soon-to-pass FY2023 bipartisan funding bill. This includes $7 million for the Department of Defense’s Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding...
Boilermakers To Recruit Apprentices
OSWEGO, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeast Area, Local Union #5, Zone 175 will conduct a recruitment from January 3, 2023 through January 2, 2024 for five boilermaker (construction) apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today. Please note, the five openings...
Barclay: Approved Environmental Roadmap Puts New York State On A Problamatic Path
NEW YORK – Today, as required by the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the Climate Action Council (CAC) approved a framework for reducing carbon emissions in New York state. As expected, the Final Scoping Plan raised a number of red flags regarding energy grid reliability, costs...
Assembly Republicans: Let The Public Determine Legislative Pay Raises
ALBANY, NY- Assembly Republicans today put forward a proposal to require pay raises for members of the New York state Legislature to be determined by public referendum. Democrats rejected the Republican amendment, and then immediately voted to raise their own pay by $32,000. The new annual salary of $142,000 for a state legislator in New York is the highest in the nation, nearly 20% higher than California ($119,000/year), the second-highest state.
In Anticipation Of Powerful Winter Storm, Senator Gillibrand To Announce $5 Billion In Federal Home Heating Assistance Included In The Bipartisan Funding Package
WASHINGTON, D.C. — TODAY, Wednesday, December 21st at 11:15 AM: With a blizzard on the horizon and energy bills rising across New York State, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will host a video press conference to reveal the $5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding she helped fight to include in the recently released bipartisan funding package.
Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
NYS Division Of Consumer Protection Provides Tips To Help Consumers Navigate The Holiday Shopping Season
NEW YORK – As the final part of its five-part consumer alert holiday series, the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) reminds shoppers of New York State laws regarding warranties and service contracts so consumers can make informed decisions about holiday purchases. To avoid surprises, DCP...
AMIDST RISE IN HATE CRIMES, GILLIBRAND, PETERS, ROSEN CALL ON CONGRESS TO FUND NONPROFIT SECURITY GRANT PROGRAM; FUNDING WOULD HELP AT-RISK RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS AND OTHER NONPROFITS PROTECT THEMSELVES AGAINST TERROR ATTACKS
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amidst a troubling rise in hate crimes and antisemitism nationwide, today, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Gary Peters (D-MI), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) called on Senate leadership to robustly fund the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in the upcoming spending bill. The NSGP provides critical funding to faith-based and other nonprofit institutions at risk of terror attacks to install physical security enhancements, hire security personnel, and conduct emergency preparedness planning exercises. However, demand far exceeds the funding available; this year, FEMA was only able to provide funding to about half of the 3,500 organizations nationwide that requested it. In order to align the program closer to the level of demand, Gillibrand and her colleagues are calling on Congress to robustly fund the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) NSGP at $180 million and $180 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) NSGP.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives
CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
DEC Announces Finalization Of Two Policies To Implement New York’s Ambitious Climate Leadership And Community Protection Act
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The policies will help guide DEC’s permitting to ensure facilities and other regulated entities are complying with the Climate Act’s stringent requirements to reduce greenhouse gases.
Douglas M. Gehan
SCRIBA – Douglas M. Gehan, 75, of Scriba, passed on December 18, 2022. Born in Oswego, Douglas was the son of the late Douglas A. and Florence (Walpole) Gehan. Doug graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1965 and received his AS in electrical engineering from Mohawk Valley Community College. He married his wife Alissa on April 25, 1970.
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
Keep Calm And Avoid Road Rage This Holiday Season
CNY – The final weekend of holiday shopping is here! With many shoppers anxious to check off their lists, the pressure is on! The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and cheer but they can also be stressful and overwhelming – especially if you’re rushing. AAA has tips to keep calm and enjoy the season.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
