Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
Ashley Graham Steps Out For Date Night in a Completely Sheer Hooded Dress
Ashley Graham went out for date night with husband Justin Ervin on Dec. 8 in nothing but a set of black underwear layered beneath a completely sheer maxi dress. On Thursday, the couple attended the Time Person of the Year Reception in New York City in coordinated black ensembles. Graham opted for a mesh hooded dress from the brand Interior's fall/winter 2022 evening-wear collection, while Ervin looked dashing in a turtleneck layered under a single-breasted velvet blazer and black slacks.
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Megan Fox's Extra Long Ponytail Goes All the Way Down to Her Mini Skirt
"It's giving Carla Santini vibes," one fan correctly proclaimed. Extremely urgent breaking news: Megan Fox appears to have set a new personal ponytail record. The pony, which sat sky-high at the crown of her head, just might be the actor's longest one yet. Fox stepped out in Los Angeles with...
Beyonce Rocks A Mini Skirt As She Holds Hands With JAY-Z On Rare Public Date Night
Beyonce is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out to eat at Giorgio Baldi with her husband JAY-Z on Nov. 27. The 41-year-old put her toned legs on full display when she rocked an extremely short navy blue pleated mini skirt with a sweatshirt and heels.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms
Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish. When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Dolly Parton Elevates Studded Dress With Soaring Stiletto Heels for ‘9 to 5’ Performance With Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton brought her signature sparkle to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today. While sitting down with Clarkson for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a long-sleeved minidress in a light chocolate brown hue, complete with pale beige trim around its neckline and asymmetric hem — plus a sharp keyhole accent on its bodice. Giving the piece a dose of Parton’s staple Western glamour were geometric patterns of swirling small gold studs. A gold ring, hoop earrings and hair clip, as well as a glossy red manicure, finished her ensemble with a gleaming finish. During her interview, Parton recalled a range of special...
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
Julianne Moore Simmers In An Ultra-Plunging White Gown At The Gotham Awards—She’s Truly Ageless!
Julianne Moore turned heads at the Gotham Awards in New York City this week in a stunning white gown with a sultry low-cut neckline. The Oscar winner, 61, graced the red carpet event at Cipriani Wall Street in a Carolina Herrera dress that featured a plunging neckline, ruching fabric, and a curve-hugging fit that helped show off her tiny waist.
Lizzo Paired Sweet Bantu Knots With Glittering Grills
The first half of Lizzo's Special tour is officially over (it picks up again in February) giving the pop star a break before she travels overseas for the rest of her shows. If you were concerned this would mean the end of all the glam she's been feeding our souls with while she was on tour, the "About Damn Time" singer quickly proved there's nothing to worry about. Even though she's not performing onstage at the moment, Lizzo's still blessing our social media feeds with her looks, including the super-cute Bantu knots and personalized grillz she just posted on Instagram.
Gwen Stefani Plays With Patterns in Swirl Dress, Checkered Cardigan & Houndstooth Boots for ‘Gloss Angeles Beauty’ Podcast
Gwen Stefani stopped by the “Gloss Angeles Beauty” podcast to chat about her own beauty brand GXVE with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. To announce the interview, the singer posed in another whimsical outfit. In a post shared to her Instagram page afternoon, Stefani appears wearing a black and white look with different patterns. The “Rich Girl” songstress’ look centered around an asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. The dress featured a singular long sleeve and a funky wavy hem that mimicked the movement of the black and white swirls on the garment. The optical illusion ensemble was worn...
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend. While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with...
Paris Hilton Pops in Yellow Belted Dres & White Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Paris Hilton brighten up The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Paris in Love” star hit the red carpet in a sunshine-yellow dress. Her classic piece included flared 3/4-length sleeves and a flared A-line skirt, cinched by a thin attached belt. A thin bow-topped keyhole added a sleek finish to the piece. Hilton simply accessorized her outfit with light tan fishnet tights and round diamond stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Hilton slid into a pair of sharp white pumps. The multi-hyphenate’s leather style included triangular toes...
Regina Hall Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Suit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Kelly Clarkson’ With ‘Best Man’ Cast
Regina Hall joined her “Best Man” co-stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Melissa DeSousa on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today. After more than two decades of the release of their hit 1999 film, the cast has reunited once again for a Peacock limited series titled, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The new show will premiere on Dec. 22. Hall was chicly dressed for her appearance. The award-winning actress wore a pink plaid suit. Her ensemble consisted of a 3/4 sleeve blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. Hall complimented her outfit with a flowy black blouse. Hall went with soft...
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less! The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle. Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for...
Marc Jacobs Throws ‘The Perfect Party’
It works rather well when your fragrance is called “Perfect” — then, any party celebrating the perfume is easily deemed “The Perfect Party.” Marc Jacobs’ bash Wednesday evening, held at the Hotel Chelsea, went for perfection with a “sequins and charm” dress code, which was surprisingly adhered to by guests. Jacobs himself attended, as did the likes of Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Christine Quinn, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and, of course, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, who is the face of the Perfect fragrance. More from WWDMarc Jacobs' 'Grunge' Collection Turns 30Inside the Marc Jacobs Heaven NYFW PartyThe Trend: Music Festival Fashion Moss arrived right before Jacobs, who shouted “Is that Lila Moss?!” jokingly at the sight of the young model. In the midst of the party, a dance group took to the floor as Jacobs, his husband Char Defrancesco and Quinn looked on. Star balloons and disco dancers greeted the attendees in the disco-themed room, while the second space leaned heavily into the holidays with a piano player and singer.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
