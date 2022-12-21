Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Look At The Biglaw Firm Representing The FTX Creditors Committee
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. It was recently revealed, which major Biglaw firm is representing the creditors committee in the FTX bankruptcy?. Hint: The firm hired 40 bankruptcy lawyers from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan earlier this year — a decision that seems...
abovethelaw.com
This Biglaw Firm's December Has More Green Than A Deciduous Forest!
Few things bring joy like a bit of unexpected cash! And while bonuses are expected at this point… it’s still pretty nice to read that your pockets will have a bit of extra lining. If you’ve seen an Orrick associate with a some additional pep in their step, this is probably why. Check out the bonus scale!
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Announces Special Bonuses, But Associates Don't Seem Too Thrilled
Biglaw bonus season doesn’t just mean it’s time for year-end bonuses — some firms are handing out “special” bonuses too. Or, in the case of this Am Law 100 firm, not-so-special bonuses. At least that’s the vibe we’re getting from associates on this offering.
abovethelaw.com
More Law Firms Should Offer Teambuilding Bonuses
Different law firms have varying bonus policies for their attorneys and staff. Some firms offer lockstep bonuses based on the years of experience each attorney has, and other firms offer discretionary bonuses based on the level of work that attorney produced in a given year. Still other firms base bonuses on the number of billable hours an associate billed over a period of time. However, more law firms should consider offering bonuses based on factors other than direct productivity or profitability for a firm.
abovethelaw.com
Am Law 100 Biglaw Firm Delights Associates With Big Money
Kramer Levin, a firm that took in $449,000,000 in gross revenue last year, announced their own bonus grid earlier today. As you might expect, the firm is matching the prevailing market standard, set by Baker McKenzie last month. The scale, in case you’ve forgotten it, is as follows:. The...
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
abovethelaw.com
Yikes! Biglaw Firms Are Having A Rough Go Of It When It Comes To Collections
— The managing partner of a major West Coast Biglaw firm, in comments given to Jenna Greene of Reuters, when discussing what 2022’s year-end collections looked like for law firms. Staci Zaretsky is a senior editor at Above the Law, where she’s worked since 2011. She’d love to hear...
abovethelaw.com
Are You A Biglaw Associate With Low Hours? Sorry, But There's A 'Target On Your Back'
It is happening—all the firms are letting people go and letting people out at higher rates more than the last couple of years. This is just the ordinary course when the markets are down and no firm wants to be seen doing [layoffs], so they are simply being more aggressive in their reviews.
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
Guide to the Best Remote Jobs — and How To Land One in 2023
If one of your New Year resolutions is to finally take a leap of faith and find -- or switch to -- a remote job, you are not alone. According to FlexJobs, 97% of professionals want to work remotely in...
abovethelaw.com
For Law Firm Cybersecurity, Does Bigger Mean Better?
In an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity risks, we want to know how firms of all sizes are faring. Are the biggest firms considered the best at data security? Are clients increasingly focused on these issues? What do lawyers see as the most essential tools to combat a breach?. Please take...
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans
According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Partners: Are You Capturing A Fair Share Of Your Revenue?
If you are a Biglaw partner, you may have heard this compensation rule of thumb: you should be taking home a third of the revenue you generate for the firm. The 33% rule has the advantage of being simple, and it makes for a reasonable starting point. But to really know whether you are capturing a fair share of the value you create, it’s important to consider some other factors.
abovethelaw.com
Associates Hit With Unannounced Bonus Reductions For Not Being In The Office Enough
Now, the firm is apparently docking bonuses for associates with “insufficient” compliance with the mandatory office attendance rule. You might point out that in the firm’s bonus announcement this month, there’s no mention whatsoever of reducing bonuses based on the mandatory attendance policy. According to the memo, bonuses would be reduced for failing to meet hourly targets, but made no mention of physical office attendance. Associates received no follow-up policy amendment, with the firm telling associates in their individual performance reviews that bonuses are getting docked by as much as 15 percent.
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
abovethelaw.com
Kirkland Announces Bonuses... And Associates Aren't Pleased
Kirkland may be the richest law firm around, but its bonuses have left associates feeling like it’s an off-brand law firm from a wholesale club. The firm doesn’t announce lockstep bonuses with a tidy memo. But associates have historically landed bonuses 30-40 percent over market and sometimes upwards of double. More often it’s around 25 percent over. Last year, when the firm took in record profits, associates reported 10-15 percent premiums over the market. Was this a permanent downward trend? One tipster told us that the firm indicated that they would fix last year’s decline. In the tipster’s words, “They didn’t.”
abovethelaw.com
Am Law 100 Biglaw Firm Gets Ready To Screw Associates On Salary
The firm’s plan is to have compensation include a fixed component as well as an “earn-up” component based on collections goals. So… associate compensation will now be based in part on something (collections) they have absolutely no control over? That sounds terrible. From internal documents at...
CoinTelegraph
Remote work triggers move to DAOs in the post-pandemic world: Survey
A survey sample of working Americans suggests that millennial and Generation Z workers are far more in favor of joining decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and working remotely in the post-COVID-19 world. Over 1,100 Americans took part in a survey conducted by MetisDAO Foundation, which explores trends in remote working preferences...
