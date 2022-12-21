Read full article on original website
Trinity Church hosts service for those grieving
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for people who are experiencing grief. The Trinity Church in Quincy is hosting a “Blue Christmas Service” Wednesday evening. The service, which falls on the winter solstice, will give attendees an opportunity to light a...
Beck buys property on southeast corner of 30th and Broadway, plans to demolish former Chinese restaurant
QUINCY — Trevor Beck has often wondered about the possibilities at the southeast corner of 30th and Broadway while driving to work at Town and Country Bank Midwest. “I drive by that corner every day, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at that corner, looked at it and thought to myself, ‘What could that corner be someday for somebody?’” he said.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
Macomb swears in new police officers
The city has hired five new officers. They are replacing other officers who’ve either retired or left, and represent about one-fifth department’s authorized size. Chief Jerel Jones said the recruitment and retention of officers remains a challenge for all departments. When recruiting, he promotes Macomb as a small town and a good place to live.
QPD Blotter for Dec. 21, 2022
Jakiyah K Scott, 21, 300 Cedar St, Unlawful Use of Debit Card 1201 Broadway St. NTA 122. Brandon E Baker, 38, 834 N 8th St, TOF Forgery at 834 N 8th St. Lodged 109. Jessica L Flachs, 44, 1732 N 16th St, reports on 12/13/2022 her 2004 Jeep was entered and a laptop and text books were taken. 109.
Tri-State weather related closings
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The following activities, events, and services have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather:. Adair County Health Department closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 22 and be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Hannibal Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. Hannibal City Hall will...
Butch Wood retires from Charlie’s 19th Hole
It is hard to imagine a man who has more get up and go than Butch Wood, the man who has been running Charlie’s 19th Hole inside of The Links Golf Course at Nichols Park for the past 12 years. Golfers look forward to seeing his friendly face and...
City of Hannibal to investigate city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal City Council agreed late Tuesday night that an investigation into the practices of city clerk Angelica “Angel” Zerbonia is needed. Zerbonia has been on paid administrative leave “for about a month,” according to Mayor James Hark. City attorney James Lemon said...
Quincy Police Department chief spreads goodwill (and gift cards) through Project Christmas Cheer
Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, recently spent a couple of hours spreading goodwill throughout the city as part of Project Christmas Cheer. Stifel, a financial advisor firm in Quincy, makes a donation to the department to buy gift cards from HyVee. Yates then drives around the city and stops unsuspecting people, presenting them with a gift card.
Storm forces Route A and H in Ralls County to close
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Routes A and H in Ralls County are closed because of poor road conditions from the winter storm. The roads are curvy and hilly and with the amount of snow and predicted wind, the Missouri Department of Transportation si advising drivers to use stay on major roads.
Several QMG locations closing early Thursday due to weather
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Several Quincy Medical Group locations will be closing early on Thursday, Dec. 12 because of the winter storm hitting the Tri-States. QMG Canton Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Lewistown Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Keokuk Clinic: closing at 2 p.m. QMG Winchester Clinic:...
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
Rockport man in Pike County Jail facing several drug-related charges
ROCKPORT, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 14 at a residence located on Kaiser Creek Road in Rockport. After an investigation, Leslie R. Anderson, 33, of Rockport was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine,. Unlawful...
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
