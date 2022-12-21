ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

4-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil signs NLI to Michigan State football

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p0IZ_0jqOBJ7w00

One of the top members of Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class made his pledge to join the Spartans official on Wednesday when 4-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period.

Ramil fits the profile of tackles that Mel Tucker has liked to recruit since arriving at MSU, standing at 6’7″ and 310-pounds. Ramil is the No. 19 ranked offensive tackle in his class and the No. 196 ranked player overall by 247Sports.

List

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tom Izzo: Year 2 for WR Keon Coleman on Michigan State's basketball team to be determined

As Michigan State’s football season reached a quicker-than-expected conclusion as the Spartans finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl bid, MSU fans looking to a silver lining could at least find comfort in the idea that Keon Coleman would join Tom Izzo’s basketball team sooner than a year ago, perhaps paving the way for an increased role in his second year as a part-time hooper.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?

It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

MSU's 2023 Class: One-Sentence Scouting Reports

Michigan State has signed a 2023 recruiting class that features a program-record nine Four-Star prospects. The class, which currently ranks 25th in the nation, has only 15 total prospects as of December's early signing period. When looking at average player rating for the class, which is a better barometer when it comes to smaller classes, MSU's signing class is ranked third in the Big Ten behind only OSU and PSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

The 2023 targets remaining for Michigan after the Early Signing Period

The early signing day has come and gone. Outside of their long-term commitments, the Michigan Wolverines added four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill and four-star wide receiver Karmello English to the fold. These additions escalated the Wolverines to 17th ranked class according to 247Sports’ composite. With 23 total signees at this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

December 22, 2022 Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard

Hanover-Horton 70, East Jackson 59: Logan Blackledge scored 29 points – including four 3-point baskets – to lead Hanover-Horton to the home win. Beau Bialczyk added 15 points and Luke Soper finished with 11 points for the Comets. Amarr Hunter scored 30 points to lead the Trojans. Michigan...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

House Democratic leader: No more 'hands-off-the-wheel' style when Dems take control

LANSING — Conservative lawmakers at times herald legislative inactivity, arguing the avoidance of new bureaucracy or regulations is a win for democracy. But during her last day in Lansing as Michigan House Democratic leader, Donna Lasinski said it's clear her Republican counterparts' recalcitrance to act on any number of issues cost them the majority this midterm election. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy