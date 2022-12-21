Read full article on original website
Casino robber arrested
SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
Overnight fire kills one person
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning Structure fire has been proven to be deadly. At 2:45 this morning Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Ave. First arriving crews found a storage shed in a back yard that...
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Interstate 90 to close from Sioux Falls to Rapid City starting at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls...
Sioux Falls Regional Airport to close due to inclement weather; No timeframe to reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing due to the inclement weather conditions. They added that blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures affecting their equipment. The airport did not provide a reopening time or date. If you...
