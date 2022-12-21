ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

q957.com

Casino robber arrested

SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Overnight fire kills one person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning Structure fire has been proven to be deadly. At 2:45 this morning Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Ave. First arriving crews found a storage shed in a back yard that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Interstate 90 to close from Sioux Falls to Rapid City starting at 5 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls...
