Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Man Charged With $1.6 Million Romance Scam
Denver, CO (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man is facing a federal indictment connected to a so-called romance scam. The US Attorney for Colorado says 37-year-old Adetomiwa Seun Akindele is facing 10 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering. The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office because the alleged victim is a Colorado woman.
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
Maple Grove Man Indicted for Carjacking at Blaine Grocery
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store. According to court documents, on September 24, 2022, 20-year-old Justin Kittleson targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car.
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
St. Cloud Woman Accused of Stabbing Baby Found Competent
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman accused of murdering her infant child has been restored to competency and will now face a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. Twenty-seven-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi is accused of stabbing the 3 1/2-month-old boy before putting him in a plastic garbage bag and throwing the bag in the dumpster.
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
New Walz cabinet picks include ex-police chief, tax expert
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz chose an ex-police chief Wednesday to be Minnesota's top cop and picked one of the Legislature's top tax experts as his chief tax collector. The Democratic governor announced six appointments altogether to fill out his cabinet as he prepares for his second term. Most of his agency heads are coming back, but six slots were open — mostly because of commissioners retiring or taking other jobs.
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Passenger Killed After Two Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash. On Thursday at 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on 20th Avenue SE, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Blvd. The initial investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling northbound on 20th Avenue SE, as the driver approached a curve and decline in the road, lost control, and slid head-on into an oncoming vehicle, traveling southbound on 20th Avenue SE.
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dupont Ave. North around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male inside of a residence with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Governor Calls Out National Guard to Help Stranded Motorists
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency to provide National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. This week’s powerful winter storm with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and extreme cold temperatures has created blizzard conditions in Minnesota, closing roads and threatening...
69 Year Prison Sentence Forr Minneapolis Nightclub Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison. Jawan Carroll, 25, was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Star Tribune reported.
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0