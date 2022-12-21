Read full article on original website
**Update - 12/22/22 @ 9:30am the suspect in this case Tarasian S. Baker has turned himself into law enforcement**. The Jacksonville, Texas police department is requesting help from citizens in the area to locate Tarasian S. Baker who is from Jacksonville. He now has an active arrest warrant issued for capital murder.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
The relatives are in town for Christmas and the holidays. Whether they're staying with you, at your in-laws, grandmother's house or in a hotel, at some point someone is going to say they're bored and they're looking for something to do. When you think about some East Texans even asking themselves that very same question probably every weekend, 'What is there to do?'
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
