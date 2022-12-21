ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

65+ Photos of Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks

And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
TYLER, TX
8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area

It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
LONGVIEW, TX
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX

There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
TYLER, TX
