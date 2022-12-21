Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - He South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,330-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on...
Malaysia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just shy of the 1,475-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday. The global forecast...
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
DataTrek Research: Don’t Expect a Bull Market Until Volatility Declines
If DataTrek Research is correct, we can’t expect a new bull market to commence until volatility declines. The research firm said that volatility isn’t expected to decline until two things happen. The first is the Federal Reserve stopping its interest rate hikes and the second is more clarity on corporate earnings expectations as we head into a potential recession next year. The firm believes that if investors can gauge those two factors, then they can capitalize on large stock market returns. They listed the S&P 500's 28% gain in 2003 after the dot-com bubble, the 26% gain in 2009 after the Financial Crisis, and the 61% surge from the COVID-19 low until the end of 2020 as examples. DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas stated, "For volatility to structurally decline and drive those high returns, investors need to have growing confidence they know how corporate earnings will develop. This means they must have a handle on monetary/fiscal policy." At present, investors are not sure about those factors. The Fed recently surprised the market when it indicated that it will likely raise rates by another 75 basis points next year and leave them higher for longer. In addition, analyst earnings estimates are all over the place.
U.S. Home Prices Pulled Back Slightly in October
Advance Trade in Goods numbers for November are out on this first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, with figures a marked improvement month over month: -$83.3 billion versus -$98.8 billion in October. It’s the smallest level since December 2020, and well off the all-time low we saw in March of this year, with both Imports and Exports down.
Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close
There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year. By doing this, you'll finish the year...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP (BHP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive
French drugmaker Sanofi SNY possesses a diversified product portfolio with a presence in several therapeutic areas, including multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, immunology, among others. Sanofi has also been progressing well with product launches. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list...
Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro
Amcor AMCR announced that it sold three Russia factories to HS Investments based in the same country. In August, Amcor initially announced the sale of its Russia business, following its March announcement about scaling down operations and exploring options for its business in the country. The statement was released in March as Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
US Bancorp's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRP was trading at a 7.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euronav NV (EURN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Skillsoft Rises More Than 26% This Week After Four Insiders Bought Shares. Has A Bottom Been Reached?
Shares of digital education management platform Skillsoft (US:SKIL) have risen more than 26% since Wednesday as investors became aware of several insiders who bought shares in the company. Since re-listing on US equity markets through a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp II in June 2021, Skillsoft shares have drifted...
KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Relative Strength Alert For Planet Labs
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Tesla Stock: Near-Term Uncertainty Merits a Price Target Cut, Says Analyst
Recent times have been no easy ride for Tesla (TSLA). Production slowdowns in China, higher inventory levels and recent price cuts have put the EV leader on a path to miss Street estimates for Q4 and to provide a weakened outlook for 2023. At least that is the opinion of...
Masonite International (DOOR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.79, changing hands as high as $81.79 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.81, changing hands as high as $88.08 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
