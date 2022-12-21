Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Related
theburg.news
Warming Shelters in Knox County
Moon Towers, 255 West Tompkins Street, Galesburg. Monday through Friday 24 hours and Saturday and Sunday 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. YMCA Lobby, 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg. Thursday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public Safety...
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
theburg.news
Holiday Schedules for City Services
City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of the. Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. Waste Management is scheduled to collect trash and recycling as usual on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. In observance of the Christmas holiday, it is planned that Waste Management will not collect trash and recycling on Monday, December 26 with the schedule for the remainder of the week running one day behind. In the event that weather prevents Waste Management from collecting refuse on Friday, December 23 they will pick up those routes on Monday, December 26 with the remainder of the week still running one day behind.
theburg.news
Winter Snow Removal and Parking Guidelines for Galesburg
With snow in the forecast, the City of Galesburg is providing a reminder regarding the snow removal process and parking guidelines when a snow emergency is in effect. When snow accumulation reaches two inches, a snow emergency, and parking prohibition will automatically go into effect for the City of Galesburg. What does this mean for citizens who park on City streets? All cars need to be removed from City streets, except in the central business district, to allow snow plows to plow the streets. Any vehicles that remain parked on City streets during a snow emergency are subject to ticketing and towing. Below are guidelines on snow removal in Galesburg and how to know when a snow emergency is in effect.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bartonville Auto Shop damaged by Friday fire
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - It is unclear what caused an afternoon fire at a Bartonville auto shop. When a 25 News crew arrived, we could still see some smoke coming from the roof of DJ’s Tire and Auto Service on South Adams Street. We could also see what...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Comments / 0