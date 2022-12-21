With snow in the forecast, the City of Galesburg is providing a reminder regarding the snow removal process and parking guidelines when a snow emergency is in effect. When snow accumulation reaches two inches, a snow emergency, and parking prohibition will automatically go into effect for the City of Galesburg. What does this mean for citizens who park on City streets? All cars need to be removed from City streets, except in the central business district, to allow snow plows to plow the streets. Any vehicles that remain parked on City streets during a snow emergency are subject to ticketing and towing. Below are guidelines on snow removal in Galesburg and how to know when a snow emergency is in effect.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO