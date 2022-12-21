ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title.

So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday?

"I mentioned it to the team -- you can't in today's (NFL) ... you can't go by the record," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "Everything is so close, the parity ... it has never been where there have been so many close games as there are now that have been determined by one score."

The Seahawks can relate, having lost four of their past five games -- each of those decided by eight points or less -- to go from leading the NFC West to the outer edge of the playoff picture.

The Chiefs remain tied with Buffalo for the AFC's best record and have won seven of their past eight games -- the only loss being a 27-24 setback at reigning AFC champion Cincinnati -- but it hasn't been easy.

"It's not our identity. It's not what we want," Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon said of the close games. "But along the course of the season, things happen. It's not pretty. It's not the nicest. But we find a way to win, and that's all that matters."

However, one constant has been the play of Patrick Mahomes, who again is putting together a potential MVP season. Mahomes has thrown for a league-leading 4,496 yards and is on pace to surpass Peyton Manning's NFL record of 5,477 yards set in 2013.

Mahomes also has a league-leading 35 touchdown passes. His 105.0 passer rating is third in the league behind Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (107.8) and Seattle's Geno Smith (105.3).

"I always want to have that aggressiveness in me," Mahomes said of throwing downfield. "That's what got me here and who I am. But you have to find that spot where you're still aggressive but take what you can underneath."

Against the Texans, Mahomes was 36 of 41 for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He completed his final 20 attempts, meaning he's five shy of the league record entering Saturday's game.

"He's always striving to be better, no matter what type of game he has. He comes in Monday, right to the next script," McKinnon said of Mahomes. "The thing about him, no matter what the score is, no matter how many points we are down, how many points we're up, he wants to have his foot on the gas the whole time."

The Seahawks have had a couple of extra days to prepare after a 21-13 loss to visiting San Francisco last Thursday. But they'll be without one of Smith's top targets, as Tyler Lockett suffered a broken bone in his left hand that required surgery Monday. "You don't replace him," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Lockett, who leads the team with 964 yards receiving and eight TD catches.

Seahawks leading rusher Kenneth Walker III and fellow running back DeeJay Dallas missed practice time this week with ankle injuries, as did tight end Noah Fant (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) and linebacker Darrell Taylor (illness).

Chiefs defensive linemen Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders missed practice with illnesses, as did tight end Jody Fortson (elbow). --Field Level Media

The Exponent

Report: Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons

Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson's knee to heal. Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn't ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Eagles to start QB Gardner Minshew with Hurts hurting

Gardner Minshew gets the start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Dallas with Jalen Hurts requiring more time to heal from a shoulder sprain, head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday morning. "Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be our guy. Gardner worked his butt off to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Browns RB Nick Chubb practices, will play Saturday

Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time this week and plans to play against the Saints on Saturday. Chubb (foot) is third in the NFL in rushing (1,252 yards) and third in touchdowns (12) with three weeks left in the 2022 season. The Browns ruled out defensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Exponent

Prized transfer Travis Hunter follows Deion Sanders to Colorado

After keeping the college football world waiting for much of National Signing Day, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced Wednesday night he is following Deion Sanders to Colorado. Hunter, 247Sports' No. 1 overall recruit out of high school who last recruiting cycle became the first five-star recruit ever to sign...
BOULDER, CO
The Exponent

No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

Report: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State

D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect once considered to be Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent at Clemson, plans to transfer to Oregon State, ESPN reported Friday. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 but was benched on multiple occasions. He spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
CLEMSON, SC
