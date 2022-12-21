ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miltonscene.com

MassDOT Response to Town’s Letter re: Randolph Ave and Chickatawbut Project

MassDOT Response to Town’s Letter re: Randolph Ave and Chickatawbut Project. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the Town of Milton’s comment letter regarding the proposed roundabout project at Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road. In the letter, MassDOT asked for additional time to respond to the comments and concerns raised by the letter submitted by the Select Board.
MILTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City Council President Flynn Release End of Year Report

With 2022 drawing to a close, I would like to provide a summary of my work in what has been a transitional year in the City of Boston. We welcomed Mayor Wu last November and five new City Councilors in January. I was elected Council President, and my office has adapted and taken on more administrative responsibilities. I am proud to form new partnerships and build on old ones with the administration and with different organizations throughout the City.
BOSTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless

BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

MPA Contract No. AP2304-C1, TERM DOOR REPLACEMENT

Electronic General Bids for MPA Contract No. AP2304-C1, TERM DOOR REPLACEMENT, BOSTON, BEDFORD AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline. Electronic bids will be received by...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

MPA Contract No. M727-C1 – NEW CRUISE TERMINAL ESCALATOR, FLYNN CRUISEPORT BOSTON

Electronic bids for MPA Contract No. M727-C1 – NEW CRUISE TERMINAL ESCALATOR, FLYNN CRUISEPORT BOSTON, 1 BLACK FALCON AVENUE, SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract

"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

MPA Contract No. AP2205-C1 TERM MECHANICAL CONTRACT

Electronic bids for MPA Contract No. AP2205-C1 TERM MECHANICAL CONTRACT, ALL MASSPORT FACILITIES IN BEDFORD, BOSTON, BRAINTREE, FRAMINGHAM, PEABODY, WOBURN AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy