FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
miltonscene.com
MassDOT Response to Town’s Letter re: Randolph Ave and Chickatawbut Project
MassDOT Response to Town’s Letter re: Randolph Ave and Chickatawbut Project. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the Town of Milton’s comment letter regarding the proposed roundabout project at Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road. In the letter, MassDOT asked for additional time to respond to the comments and concerns raised by the letter submitted by the Select Board.
City Council President Flynn Release End of Year Report
With 2022 drawing to a close, I would like to provide a summary of my work in what has been a transitional year in the City of Boston. We welcomed Mayor Wu last November and five new City Councilors in January. I was elected Council President, and my office has adapted and taken on more administrative responsibilities. I am proud to form new partnerships and build on old ones with the administration and with different organizations throughout the City.
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
governing.com
Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Sees Problems With Transit Worker Shortage
(TNS) — A workforce shortage at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is making it nearly impossible for employees to keep up with necessary repairs and maintenance for the T’s aging fleet of trains and buses, Gov.-Elect Maura Healey said. Healey said she got a “firsthand” look at...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless
BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Superintendents throw support behind Wayland school leader after racist graffiti incident
WAYLAND, Mass. — Standing together in solidarity, more than a dozen superintendents from districts in Norfolk, Middlesex, and Suffolk Counties made a bold statement Thursday, condemning the racist graffiti found in Wayland Wednesday. “This was not a reaction to a school district policy or decision, rather as a district...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
baystatebanner.com
MPA Contract No. AP2304-C1, TERM DOOR REPLACEMENT
Electronic General Bids for MPA Contract No. AP2304-C1, TERM DOOR REPLACEMENT, BOSTON, BEDFORD AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline. Electronic bids will be received by...
baystatebanner.com
MPA Contract No. M727-C1 – NEW CRUISE TERMINAL ESCALATOR, FLYNN CRUISEPORT BOSTON
Electronic bids for MPA Contract No. M727-C1 – NEW CRUISE TERMINAL ESCALATOR, FLYNN CRUISEPORT BOSTON, 1 BLACK FALCON AVENUE, SOUTH BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract
"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
baystatebanner.com
MPA Contract No. AP2205-C1 TERM MECHANICAL CONTRACT
Electronic bids for MPA Contract No. AP2205-C1 TERM MECHANICAL CONTRACT, ALL MASSPORT FACILITIES IN BEDFORD, BOSTON, BRAINTREE, FRAMINGHAM, PEABODY, WOBURN AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, will be received through the internet using Bid Express until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidexpress.com immediately after the bid submission deadline.
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
'Warhammer 40K' Stickers Peppered On LGBTQ, BLM Flags In Brookline: Police
Authorities in Brookline are trying to figure out how two flags representing social movements were defaced with stickers from a tabletop war game whose imagery is often found in hate speech. Brookline Police learned that the Black Lives Matter and Progress Pride flags outside the library in Co…
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
